May Starter Rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.
Starting pitcher rankings
May
SP
Team
April
1
Mets
1
2
Yankees
3
3
Indians
2
4
6
5
Dodgers
4
6
Nationals
5
7
Dodgers
7
8
Brewers
22
9
Rays
11
10
Phillies
10
11
12
12
Padres
13
13
Padres
21
14
Cardinals
8
15
Brewers
19
16
Diamondbacks
25
17
Reds
9
18
Twins
24
19
Twins
14
20
Cubs
18
21
Angels
43
22
Padres
15
23
Astros
26
24
Dodgers
31
25
White Sox
32
26
Marlins
38
27
Athletics
23
28
Marlins
33
29
Mets
30
30
Phillies
34
31
Giants
28
32
Padres
16
33
Dodgers
57
34
Brewers
60
35
Braves
35
36
Reds
73
37
Astros
17
38
Hyun Jin Ryu
Blue Jays
40
39
Indians
29
40
Braves
37
41
Indians
56
42
Athletics
54
43
Athletics
46
44
Reds
36
45
Lance McCullers Jr.
Astros
44
46
Nationals
27
47
Phillies
53
48
White Sox
140
49
Braves
41
50
Royals
174
51
Royals
68
52
Braves
39
53
Athletics
49
54
Red Sox
65
55
Mets
62
56
Red Sox
64
57
Orioles
72
58
Giants
78
59
Mariners
52
60
Giants
55
61
Sixto Sanchez
Marlins
45
62
Angels
86
63
Marlins
48
64
Blue Jays
74
65
Red Sox
70
66
Braves
42
67
Marlins
142
68
Astros
76
69
Blue Jays
102
70
Angels
157
71
Padres
20
72
Tigers
84
73
White Sox
112
74
Yankees
75
75
Blue Jays
139
76
Rockies
79
77
Twins
81
78
Tigers
87
79
Dodgers
51
80
Rays
59
81
Angels
80
82
Kwang Hyun Kim
Cardinals
85
83
Astros
61
84
Pirates
89
85
Twins
83
86
Mets
90
87
Angels
99
88
Yankees
71
89
Indians
66
90
Mets
96
91
Mariners
58
92
Braves
NR
93
Mets
92
94
Nationals
82
95
Mariners
67
96
Rangers
NR
97
Brewers
98
98
Cristian Javier
Astros
113
99
Yankees
107
100
Yankees
100
101
Royals
91
102
Giants
136
103
Dodgers
47
104
Padres
NR
105
Rays
95
106
Rangers
94
107
Cardinals
111
108
Brendan McKay
Rays
110
109
Yankees
115
110
Royals
88
111
Cardinals
77
112
Yankees
69
113
MacKenzie Gore
Padres
108
114
Luis Patino
Rays
123
115
Deivi Garcia
Yankees
114
116
Giants
154
117
Royals
51 RP
118
Nationals
119
119
Spencer Howard
Phillies
101
120
Tigers
127
121
Diamondbacks
105
122
Daulton Jefferies
Athletics
116
123
Tigers
63
124
Twins
103
125
Rockies
151
126
Athletics
106
127
Mariners
170
128
Braves
NR
129
Cardinals
138
130
Logan Allen
Indians
153
131
Diamondbacks
122
132
Mariners
164
133
Rays
120
134
Logan Gilbert
Mariners
172
135
Angels
130
136
Cubs
171
137
Cubs
NR
138
White Sox
165
139
Rays
173
140
Cubs
93
141
Nationals
158
142
Pirates
161
143
Brent Honeywell
Rays
147
144
Cubs
117
145
Red Sox
NR
146
Diamondbacks
104
147
Rangers
144
148
Diamondbacks
NR
149
Kyle Wright
Braves
125
150
Reds
167
Dropping off: James Paxton (50th), Adrian Morejon (97th), Collin McHugh (118th), Ross Stripling (121st), Randy Dobnak (124th), Daniel Ponce de Leon (126th), Josh Lindblom (129th)