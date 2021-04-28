May Starter Rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Pouliot
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Starting pitcher rankings

May

SP

Team

April

1

Jacob deGrom

Mets

1

2

Gerrit Cole

Yankees

3

3

Shane Bieber

Indians

2

4

Trevor Bauer

Dodgers

6

5

Walker Buehler

Dodgers

4

6

Max Scherzer

Nationals

5

7

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

7

8

Corbin Burnes

Brewers

22

9

Tyler Glasnow

Rays

11

10

Aaron Nola

Phillies

10

11

Lucas Giolito

White Sox

12

12

Yu Darvish

Padres

13

13

Joe Musgrove

Padres

21

14

Jack Flaherty

Cardinals

8

15

Brandon Woodruff

Brewers

19

16

Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks

25

17

Luis Castillo

Reds

9

18

Jose Berrios

Twins

24

19

Kenta Maeda

Twins

14

20

Kyle Hendricks

Cubs

18

21

Dylan Bundy

Angels

43

22

Blake Snell

Padres

15

23

Zack Greinke

Astros

26

24

Julio Urias

Dodgers

31

25

Lance Lynn

White Sox

32

26

Sandy Alcantara

Marlins

38

27

Jesus Luzardo

Athletics

23

28

Pablo Lopez

Marlins

33

29

Carlos Carrasco

Mets

30

30

Zack Wheeler

Phillies

34

31

Kevin Gausman

Giants

28

32

Chris Paddack

Padres

16

33

Dustin May

Dodgers

57

34

Freddy Peralta

Brewers

60

35

Charlie Morton

Braves

35

36

Tyler Mahle

Reds

73

37

Jose Urquidy

Astros

17

38

Hyun Jin Ryu

Blue Jays

40

39

Zach Plesac

Indians

29

40

Ian Anderson

Braves

37

41

Aaron Civale

Indians

56

42

Sean Manaea

Athletics

54

43

Chris Bassitt

Athletics

46

44

Sonny Gray

Reds

36

45

Lance McCullers Jr.

Astros

44

46

Stephen Strasburg

Nationals

27

47

Zach Eflin

Phillies

53

48

Carlos Rodon

White Sox

140

49

Drew Smyly

Braves

41

50

Danny Duffy

Royals

174

51

Brady Singer

Royals

68

52

Max Fried

Braves

39

53

Frankie Montas

Athletics

49

54

Nathan Eovaldi

Red Sox

65

55

Marcus Stroman

Mets

62

56

Chris Sale

Red Sox

64

57

John Means

Orioles

72

58

Anthony DeSclafani

Giants

78

59

Yusei Kikuchi

Mariners

52

60

Logan Webb

Giants

55

61

Sixto Sanchez

Marlins

45

62

Andrew Heaney

Angels

86

63

Elieser Hernandez

Marlins

48

64

Nate Pearson

Blue Jays

74

65

Eduardo Rodriguez

Red Sox

70

66

Mike Soroka

Braves

42

67

Trevor Rogers

Marlins

142

68

Framber Valdez

Astros

76

69

Robbie Ray

Blue Jays

102

70

Alex Cobb

Angels

157

71

Dinelson Lamet

Padres

20

72

Matthew Boyd

Tigers

84

73

Michael Kopech

White Sox

112

74

Jordan Montgomery

Yankees

75

75

Steven Matz

Blue Jays

139

76

German Marquez

Rockies

79

77

J.A. Happ

Twins

81

78

Casey Mize

Tigers

87

79

Tony Gonsolin

Dodgers

51

80

Ryan Yarbrough

Rays

59

81

Shohei Ohtani

Angels

80

82

Kwang Hyun Kim

Cardinals

85

83

Jake Odorizzi

Astros

61

84

JT Brubaker

Pirates

89

85

Michael Pineda

Twins

83

86

Taijuan Walker

Mets

90

87

Griffin Canning

Angels

99

88

Corey Kluber

Yankees

71

89

Triston McKenzie

Indians

66

90

Noah Syndergaard

Mets

96

91

Justus Sheffield

Mariners

58

92

Huascar Ynoa

Braves

NR

93

David Peterson

Mets

92

94

Patrick Corbin

Nationals

82

95

Marco Gonzales

Mariners

67

96

Kyle Gibson

Rangers

NR

97

Brent Suter

Brewers

98

98

Cristian Javier

Astros

113

99

Jonathan Loaisiga

Yankees

107

100

Jameson Taillon

Yankees

100

101

Mike Minor

Royals

91

102

Alex Wood

Giants

136

103

David Price

Dodgers

47

104

Ryan Weathers

Padres

NR

105

Rich Hill

Rays

95

106

Dane Dunning

Rangers

94

107

John Gant

Cardinals

111

108

Brendan McKay

Rays

110

109

Luis Severino

Yankees

115

110

Brad Keller

Royals

88

111

Carlos Martinez

Cardinals

77

112

Domingo German

Yankees

69

113

MacKenzie Gore

Padres

108

114

Luis Patino

Rays

123

115

Deivi Garcia

Yankees

114

116

Johnny Cueto

Giants

154

117

Jakob Junis

Royals

51 RP

118

Joe Ross

Nationals

119

119

Spencer Howard

Phillies

101

120

Spencer Turnbull

Tigers

127

121

Madison Bumgarner

Diamondbacks

105

122

Daulton Jefferies

Athletics

116

123

Tarik Skubal

Tigers

63

124

Matt Shoemaker

Twins

103

125

Jon Gray

Rockies

151

126

A.J. Puk

Athletics

106

127

Chris Flexen

Mariners

170

128

Bryse Wilson

Braves

NR

129

Adam Wainwright

Cardinals

138

130

Logan Allen

Indians

153

131

Luke Weaver

Diamondbacks

122

132

Justin Dunn

Mariners

164

133

Michael Wacha

Rays

120

134

Logan Gilbert

Mariners

172

135

Jose Quintana

Angels

130

136

Jake Arrieta

Cubs

171

137

Adbert Alzolay

Cubs

NR

138

Dallas Keuchel

White Sox

165

139

Josh Fleming

Rays

173

140

Zach Davies

Cubs

93

141

Austin Voth

Nationals

158

142

Tyler Anderson

Pirates

161

143

Brent Honeywell

Rays

147

144

Alec Mills

Cubs

117

145

Garrett Whitlock

Red Sox

NR

146

Caleb Smith

Diamondbacks

104

147

Mike Foltynewicz

Rangers

144

148

Taylor Widener

Diamondbacks

NR

149

Kyle Wright

Braves

125

150

Wade Miley

Reds

167

Dropping off: James Paxton (50th), Adrian Morejon (97th), Collin McHugh (118th), Ross Stripling (121st), Randy Dobnak (124th), Daniel Ponce de Leon (126th), Josh Lindblom (129th)

Recommended Stories