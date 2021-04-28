May Shortstop Rankings
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Shortstop Rankings
May
Shortstop
Team
April
1
Nationals
2
2
Rockies
3
3
Padres
1
4
Dodgers
5
5
Mets
4
6
Blue Jays
6
7
Red Sox
8
8
Royals
7
9
Astros
9
10
Cubs
10
11
White Sox
11
12
Yankees
12
13
Braves
13
14
Cardinals
14
15
Reds
n/a
16
Blue Jays
17
17
Padres
20
18
Indians
16
19
Rays
18
20
Marlins
31
21
Tigers
15
22
Dodgers
38
23
Cardinals
24
24
Phillies
23
25
Indians
19
26
Twins
21
27
Angels
26
28
Rangers
27
29
Padres
22
30
Rays
37
31
Marlins
34
32
Pirates
28
33
Twins
33
34
Mariners
32
35
Athletics
30
36
Cubs
40
37
Angels
36
38
Wander Franco
Rays
47
39
Orioles
41
40
Mets
25
41
Brewers
44
42
Tigers
43
43
White Sox
42
44
Giants
29
45
Diamondbacks
n/a
46
Diamondbacks
39
47
Pirates
49
48
Reds
45
49
Royals
n/a
50
Jeter Downs
Red Sox
46
Dropping off: Orlando Arcia (35th), Brandon Crawford (48th), Ramon Urias (50th)