May Shortstop Rankings

Matthew Pouliot
·2 min read

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Shortstop Rankings

May

Shortstop

Team

April

1

Trea Turner

Nationals

2

2

Trevor Story

Rockies

3

3

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

1

4

Corey Seager

Dodgers

5

5

Francisco Lindor

Mets

4

6

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

6

7

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

8

8

Adalberto Mondesi

Royals

7

9

Carlos Correa

Astros

9

10

Javier Baez

Cubs

10

11

Tim Anderson

White Sox

11

12

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

12

13

Dansby Swanson

Braves

13

14

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

14

15

Eugenio Suarez

Reds

n/a

16

Marcus Semien

Blue Jays

17

17

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

20

18

Amed Rosario

Indians

16

19

Willy Adames

Rays

18

20

Jazz Chisholm

Marlins

31

21

Willi Castro

Tigers

15

22

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

38

23

Paul DeJong

Cardinals

24

24

Didi Gregorius

Phillies

23

25

Andres Gimenez

Indians

19

26

Jorge Polanco

Twins

21

27

David Fletcher

Angels

26

28

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Rangers

27

29

Ha-seong Kim

Padres

22

30

Joey Wendle

Rays

37

31

Miguel Rojas

Marlins

34

32

Kevin Newman

Pirates

28

33

Andrelton Simmons

Twins

33

34

J.P. Crawford

Mariners

32

35

Elvis Andrus

Athletics

30

36

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

40

37

Jose Iglesias

Angels

36

38

Wander Franco

Rays

47

39

Freddy Galvis

Orioles

41

40

Jonathan Villar

Mets

25

41

Luis Urias

Brewers

44

42

Niko Goodrum

Tigers

43

43

Leury Garcia

White Sox

42

44

Mauricio Dubon

Giants

29

45

Josh Rojas

Diamondbacks

n/a

46

Nick Ahmed

Diamondbacks

39

47

Erik Gonzalez

Pirates

49

48

Kyle Farmer

Reds

45

49

Nicky Lopez

Royals

n/a

50

Jeter Downs

Red Sox

46

Dropping off: Orlando Arcia (35th), Brandon Crawford (48th), Ramon Urias (50th)

Recommended Stories