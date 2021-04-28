May Second Baseman Rankings
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Second Baseman Rankings
May
Second Base
Team
April
1
Braves
1
2
Royals
2
3
Diamondbacks
4
4
Yankees
3
5
Astros
8
6
Rockies
11
7
Rays
6
8
Rangers
12
9
Mariners
7
10
Cardinals
9
11
White Sox
10
12
Blue Jays
n/a
13
Dodgers
17
14
Brewers
5
15
Padres
16
16
Marlins
39
17
Dodgers
20
18
Rockies
19
19
Dodgers
43
20
Mets
14
21
Reds
21
22
Twins
25
23
Mariners
37
24
Blue Jays
13
25
Indians
15
26
Twins
n/a
27
Phillies
18
28
Rockies
30
29
Cubs
n/a
30
Nationals
24
31
Tigers
22
32
Indians
23
33
Angels
28
34
Diamondbacks
n/a
35
Marlins
26
36
Brewers
34
37
Reds
n/a
38
Pirates
36
39
Rays
41
40
Giants
38
41
Yankees
35
42
Pirates
31
43
Red Sox
46
44
Phillies
32
45
Rays
29
46
Dodgers
NR
47
Cubs
44
48
Athletics
56
49
Padres
42
50
Orioles
45
51
Mets
27
52
Giants
50
53
Brewers
48
54
Tigers
47
55
Giants
33
56
Diamondbacks
40
57
Red Sox
64
58
Nationals
61
59
Diamondbacks
63
60
Cardinals
n/a
61
Red Sox
52
62
Giants
49
63
Reds
53
64
Royals
55
65
Astros
54
Dropping off: Chad Pinder (51st), Scooter Gennett (57th), Franklin Barreto (58th), Vidal Brujan (59th), Michael Chavis (60th)
Ozzie Albies is currently batting .169 and slugging .366, but he’s hitting the ball as hard as he ever has and also striking out less. Statcast has him with an expected average of .314 and slugging of .513. He’s still my No. 1 second baseman.
Updating the rankings is always a struggle between balancing upside and reliability, and that was an especially problematic chore for me after the top eight here. I didn’t want to count out the power-speed ceilings of Dylan Moore and Keston Hiura just yet; neither needs to be a particularly good player in order to be a very useful fantasy infielder. Moore, at least, has been better than his numbers suggest, but he’s not assured playing time if he continues to struggle for much longer. Hiura doesn’t have that same kind pressure, but at this point, hopes of him hitting for any kind of average are pretty much gone. The power numbers should be there in the end, but it’s going to be a bumpy enough ride that I’ve given him a significant downgrade.
I’m still not quite sure what to make of Jonathan India, but he’s been a below average regular while hitting .239/.316/.358 to date. The Reds have Alex Blandino and Kyle Farmer as infield alternatives, and they could always give Nick Senzel another try there if they’re convinced Tyler Naquin will continue to hit (they have Shogo Akiyama coming back, too). It’d make sense to stick with India if it were just about him, but with Eugenio Suarez struggling offensively and defensively, the shortstop experiment might need to be abandoned at some point.