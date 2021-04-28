May Second Baseman Rankings

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Second Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Chad Pinder (51st), Scooter Gennett (57th), Franklin Barreto (58th), Vidal Brujan (59th), Michael Chavis (60th)

Story continues

Ozzie Albies is currently batting .169 and slugging .366, but he’s hitting the ball as hard as he ever has and also striking out less. Statcast has him with an expected average of .314 and slugging of .513. He’s still my No. 1 second baseman.

Updating the rankings is always a struggle between balancing upside and reliability, and that was an especially problematic chore for me after the top eight here. I didn’t want to count out the power-speed ceilings of Dylan Moore and Keston Hiura just yet; neither needs to be a particularly good player in order to be a very useful fantasy infielder. Moore, at least, has been better than his numbers suggest, but he’s not assured playing time if he continues to struggle for much longer. Hiura doesn’t have that same kind pressure, but at this point, hopes of him hitting for any kind of average are pretty much gone. The power numbers should be there in the end, but it’s going to be a bumpy enough ride that I’ve given him a significant downgrade.