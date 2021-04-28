May Second Baseman Rankings

Matthew Pouliot
·4 min read
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Second Baseman Rankings

May

Second Base

Team

April

1

Ozzie Albies

Braves

1

2

Whit Merrifield

Royals

2

3

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

4

4

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

3

5

Jose Altuve

Astros

8

6

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

11

7

Brandon Lowe

Rays

6

8

Nick Solak

Rangers

12

9

Dylan Moore

Mariners

7

10

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

9

11

Nick Madrigal

White Sox

10

12

Marcus Semien

Blue Jays

n/a

13

Max Muncy

Dodgers

17

14

Keston Hiura

Brewers

5

15

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

16

16

Jazz Chisholm

Marlins

39

17

Gavin Lux

Dodgers

20

18

Brendan Rodgers

Rockies

19

19

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

43

20

Jeff McNeil

Mets

14

21

Mike Moustakas

Reds

21

22

Luis Arraez

Twins

25

23

Ty France

Mariners

37

24

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

13

25

Andres Gimenez

Indians

15

26

Jorge Polanco

Twins

n/a

27

Jean Segura

Phillies

18

28

Garrett Hampson

Rockies

30

29

David Bote

Cubs

n/a

30

Starlin Castro

Nationals

24

31

Jonathan Schoop

Tigers

22

32

Cesar Hernandez

Indians

23

33

David Fletcher

Angels

28

34

Eduardo Escobar

Diamondbacks

n/a

35

Jon Berti

Marlins

26

36

Kolten Wong

Brewers

34

37

Jonathan India

Reds

n/a

38

Adam Frazier

Pirates

36

39

Joey Wendle

Rays

41

40

Tommy La Stella

Giants

38

41

Rougned Odor

Yankees

35

42

Kevin Newman

Pirates

31

43

Enrique Hernandez

Red Sox

46

44

Scott Kingery

Phillies

32

45

Mike Brosseau

Rays

29

46

Zach McKinstry

Dodgers

NR

47

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

44

48

Jed Lowrie

Athletics

56

49

Jurickson Profar

Padres

42

50

Freddy Galvis

Orioles

45

51

Jonathan Villar

Mets

27

52

Donovan Solano

Giants

50

53

Luis Urias

Brewers

48

54

Niko Goodrum

Tigers

47

55

Mauricio Dubon

Giants

33

56

Josh Rojas

Diamondbacks

40

57

Christian Arroyo

Red Sox

64

58

Josh Harrison

Nationals

61

59

Josh VanMeter

Diamondbacks

63

60

Matt Carpenter

Cardinals

n/a

61

Marwin Gonzalez

Red Sox

52

62

Wilmer Flores

Giants

49

63

Kyle Farmer

Reds

53

64

Nicky Lopez

Royals

55

65

Aledmys Diaz

Astros

54

Dropping off: Chad Pinder (51st), Scooter Gennett (57th), Franklin Barreto (58th), Vidal Brujan (59th), Michael Chavis (60th)

  • Ozzie Albies is currently batting .169 and slugging .366, but he’s hitting the ball as hard as he ever has and also striking out less. Statcast has him with an expected average of .314 and slugging of .513. He’s still my No. 1 second baseman.

  • Updating the rankings is always a struggle between balancing upside and reliability, and that was an especially problematic chore for me after the top eight here. I didn’t want to count out the power-speed ceilings of Dylan Moore and Keston Hiura just yet; neither needs to be a particularly good player in order to be a very useful fantasy infielder. Moore, at least, has been better than his numbers suggest, but he’s not assured playing time if he continues to struggle for much longer. Hiura doesn’t have that same kind pressure, but at this point, hopes of him hitting for any kind of average are pretty much gone. The power numbers should be there in the end, but it’s going to be a bumpy enough ride that I’ve given him a significant downgrade.

  • I’m still not quite sure what to make of Jonathan India, but he’s been a below average regular while hitting .239/.316/.358 to date. The Reds have Alex Blandino and Kyle Farmer as infield alternatives, and they could always give Nick Senzel another try there if they’re convinced Tyler Naquin will continue to hit (they have Shogo Akiyama coming back, too). It’d make sense to stick with India if it were just about him, but with Eugenio Suarez struggling offensively and defensively, the shortstop experiment might need to be abandoned at some point.

