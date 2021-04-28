May Reliever Rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.
Relief pitcher rankings
May
RP
Team
April
1
1
2
Brewers
3
3
Mets
2
4
Yankees
4
5
Astros
8
6
Angels
6
7
Dodgers
7
8
Cubs
13
9
Padres
44
10
Nationals
9
11
Red Sox
28
12
Indians
54
13
Rays
19
14
Will Smith
Braves
14
15
Twins
22
16
Indians
5
17
Phillies
15
18
Athletics
NR
19
Blue Jays
10
20
Cardinals
20
21
Blue Jays
166 SP
22
Marlins
53
23
Pirates
26
24
Rangers
65
25
Padres
25
26
Royals
60
27
Giants
35
28
Cardinals
27
29
Mariners
NR
30
Reds
40
31
Reds
109 SP
32
Tigers
41
33
Giants
29
34
Rockies
31
35
Orioles
75
36
Diamondbacks
21
37
Cardinals
36
38
Reds
18
39
Diamondbacks
72
40
Marlins
24
41
Mariners
32
42
Rays
17
43
Yankees
39
44
Brewers
16
45
Twins
23
46
Padres
12
47
Royals
45
48
Mets
34
49
Athletics
89
50
Mets
47
51
Red Sox
33
52
Tigers
52
53
Diamondbacks
NR
54
Rangers
69
55
Twins
38
56
Dodgers
49
57
Angels
56
58
Orioles
42
59
Royals
30
60
Blue Jays
87
61
White Sox
128 SP
62
Nationals
37
63
Phillies
79
64
Pirates
109
65
Padres
63
66
Dodgers
55
67
White Sox
46
68
Astros
96
69
Athletics
57
70
Braves
50
71
Diamondbacks
90
72
Mariners
58
73
Yankees
64
74
Mets
119
75
Royals
59
76
White Sox
62
77
Athletics
68
78
Rays
77
79
Pirates
NR
80
Reds
107
Dropping off: Trevor Rosenthal (11th), Nick Wittgren (43rd), Jonathan Hernandez (48th), Chris Stratton (61st), Reyes Moronta (66th), David Robertson (67th)
I doubt Alex Colome is done as a useful reliever, but while he should bounce back, the Twins will be just fine with Taylor Rogers in the ninth, probably for the rest of the season. Rogers’ velocity is up some this year, and he’s thus far done a better job than usual of keeping the ball on the ground. He’s up to 15th now.
Neither Alex Reyes nor Jordan Hicks has been impressive enough to change my mind about Giovanny Gallegos being the most valuable reliever in the Cardinals pen. Reyes has somehow yet to allow a run, but he’s walked 10 and thrown four wild pitches in 10 1/3 innings and his stuff hasn’t seemed overpowering the process. Hicks has had big problems with walks, too. I think he’s a better bet than Reyes from a performance standpoint, but since Reyes has the job, he ranks higher.
Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone are pretty much even here. Antone looks terrific, but he’d be wasted in the closer’s role. I still believe that he should be in the Reds rotation, though with Jeff Hoffman and Wade Miley exceeding expectations, he hasn’t been missed there yet. Sims should be the primary closer with Amir Garrett having somehow imploded. Sims has a 6.23 ERA at the moment, but he’s struck out 43% of the batters he’s faced. I don’t know what happened to Garrett, who was unhittable this spring. He somehow has as many homers allowed (four) as strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. One imagines that he’ll snap out of it at some point.