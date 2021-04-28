May Reliever Rankings

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Relief pitcher rankings

I doubt Alex Colome is done as a useful reliever, but while he should bounce back, the Twins will be just fine with Taylor Rogers in the ninth, probably for the rest of the season. Rogers’ velocity is up some this year, and he’s thus far done a better job than usual of keeping the ball on the ground. He’s up to 15th now.

Neither Alex Reyes nor Jordan Hicks has been impressive enough to change my mind about Giovanny Gallegos being the most valuable reliever in the Cardinals pen. Reyes has somehow yet to allow a run, but he’s walked 10 and thrown four wild pitches in 10 1/3 innings and his stuff hasn’t seemed overpowering the process. Hicks has had big problems with walks, too. I think he’s a better bet than Reyes from a performance standpoint, but since Reyes has the job, he ranks higher.