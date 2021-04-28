May Reliever Rankings

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Relief pitcher rankings

May

RP

Team

April

1

Liam Hendriks

White Sox

1

2

Josh Hader

Brewers

3

3

Edwin Diaz

Mets

2

4

Aroldis Chapman

Yankees

4

5

Ryan Pressly

Astros

8

6

Raisel Iglesias

Angels

6

7

Kenley Jansen

Dodgers

7

8

Craig Kimbrel

Cubs

13

9

Mark Melancon

Padres

44

10

Brad Hand

Nationals

9

11

Matt Barnes

Red Sox

28

12

Emmanuel Clase

Indians

54

13

Diego Castillo

Rays

19

14

Will Smith

Braves

14

15

Taylor Rogers

Twins

22

16

James Karinchak

Indians

5

17

Hector Neris

Phillies

15

18

Lou Trivino

Athletics

NR

19

Jordan Romano

Blue Jays

10

20

Giovanny Gallegos

Cardinals

20

21

Julian Merryweather

Blue Jays

166 SP

22

Yimi Garcia

Marlins

53

23

Richard Rodriguez

Pirates

26

24

Ian Kennedy

Rangers

65

25

Drew Pomeranz

Padres

25

26

Josh Staumont

Royals

60

27

Jake McGee

Giants

35

28

Alex Reyes

Cardinals

27

29

Kendall Graveman

Mariners

NR

30

Lucas Sims

Reds

40

31

Tejay Antone

Reds

109 SP

32

Gregory Soto

Tigers

41

33

Tyler Rogers

Giants

29

34

Daniel Bard

Rockies

31

35

Cesar Valdez

Orioles

75

36

Joakim Soria

Diamondbacks

21

37

Jordan Hicks

Cardinals

36

38

Amir Garrett

Reds

18

39

Stefan Crichton

Diamondbacks

72

40

Anthony Bass

Marlins

24

41

Rafael Montero

Mariners

32

42

Pete Fairbanks

Rays

17

43

Chad Green

Yankees

39

44

Devin Williams

Brewers

16

45

Alex Colome

Twins

23

46

Emilio Pagan

Padres

12

47

Scott Barlow

Royals

45

48

Trevor May

Mets

34

49

Jake Diekman

Athletics

89

50

Seth Lugo

Mets

47

51

Adam Ottavino

Red Sox

33

52

Bryan Garcia

Tigers

52

53

J.B. Bukauskas

Diamondbacks

NR

54

Joely Rodriguez

Rangers

69

55

Tyler Duffey

Twins

38

56

Victor Gonzalez

Dodgers

49

57

Mike Mayers

Angels

56

58

Tanner Scott

Orioles

42

59

Greg Holland

Royals

30

60

Rafael Dolis

Blue Jays

87

61

Garrett Crochet

White Sox

128 SP

62

Tanner Rainey

Nationals

37

63

Jose Alvarado

Phillies

79

64

Duane Underwood

Pirates

109

65

Craig Stammen

Padres

63

66

Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers

55

67

Aaron Bummer

White Sox

46

68

Ryne Stanek

Astros

96

69

J.B. Wendelken

Athletics

57

70

Chris Martin

Braves

50

71

Kevin Ginkel

Diamondbacks

90

72

Keynan Middleton

Mariners

58

73

Darren O'Day

Yankees

64

74

Miguel Castro

Mets

119

75

Jesse Hahn

Royals

59

76

Matt Foster

White Sox

62

77

Yusmeiro Petit

Athletics

68

78

Nick Anderson

Rays

77

79

Kyle Crick

Pirates

NR

80

Sean Doolittle

Reds

107

Dropping off: Trevor Rosenthal (11th), Nick Wittgren (43rd), Jonathan Hernandez (48th), Chris Stratton (61st), Reyes Moronta (66th), David Robertson (67th)

  • I doubt Alex Colome is done as a useful reliever, but while he should bounce back, the Twins will be just fine with Taylor Rogers in the ninth, probably for the rest of the season. Rogers’ velocity is up some this year, and he’s thus far done a better job than usual of keeping the ball on the ground. He’s up to 15th now.

  • Neither Alex Reyes nor Jordan Hicks has been impressive enough to change my mind about Giovanny Gallegos being the most valuable reliever in the Cardinals pen. Reyes has somehow yet to allow a run, but he’s walked 10 and thrown four wild pitches in 10 1/3 innings and his stuff hasn’t seemed overpowering the process. Hicks has had big problems with walks, too. I think he’s a better bet than Reyes from a performance standpoint, but since Reyes has the job, he ranks higher.

  • Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone are pretty much even here. Antone looks terrific, but he’d be wasted in the closer’s role. I still believe that he should be in the Reds rotation, though with Jeff Hoffman and Wade Miley exceeding expectations, he hasn’t been missed there yet. Sims should be the primary closer with Amir Garrett having somehow imploded. Sims has a 6.23 ERA at the moment, but he’s struck out 43% of the batters he’s faced. I don’t know what happened to Garrett, who was unhittable this spring. He somehow has as many homers allowed (four) as strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. One imagines that he’ll snap out of it at some point.

