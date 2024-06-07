May-Port-CG have three named to NDHSCA All-State softball team
Jun. 6—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association continues to unveil their end-of-season awards and this time it's the Class B Softball All-State team.
This year, one of the most represented teams on the list are the Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg Patriots. The Patriots have three players make the team, Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom and Rylee Satrom. Rylee Satrom was also named the NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete and head coach Keenan Konschak was named the NDHSCA Coach of the Year.
This season, Konschak helped lead the 18-4 Patriots to a seventh-place finish in the NDHSAA Class B Softball State Tournament.
The full team is below:
Cienna Clemens: Velva/Drake-Anamoose
Addie Dale-Geiger: Beulah
Ava Seibel: Beulah
Maddix Falk: Ray
Gracie Fletschock: Central Cass
Whitney Mitchell: Central Cass
Mackenzie Fuxa: Kindred/Richland
Danica Rath: Kindred/Richland
Leah Rolland: Kindred/Richland
Halle Gullett: Bottineau
Kya Kulzer: Washburn/Center-Stanton
Danica Hanson: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Raina Satrom: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Rylee Satrom: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Ginger Savelkoul: Renville County
Dru Schwab: Thompson
Sydney Schwabe: Thompson
Logen Ystaas: Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis &Clark
Taylor Zimmerman: Wilton/Wing
NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Rylee Satrom, May-Port-CG
NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Keenan Konschak, May-Port-CG