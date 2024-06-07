May-Port-CG have three named to NDHSCA All-State softball team

Jun. 6—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association continues to unveil their end-of-season awards and this time it's the Class B Softball All-State team.

This year, one of the most represented teams on the list are the Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg Patriots. The Patriots have three players make the team, Danica Hanson, Raina Satrom and Rylee Satrom. Rylee Satrom was also named the NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete and head coach Keenan Konschak was named the NDHSCA Coach of the Year.

This season, Konschak helped lead the 18-4 Patriots to a seventh-place finish in the NDHSAA Class B Softball State Tournament.

The full team is below:

Cienna Clemens: Velva/Drake-Anamoose

Addie Dale-Geiger: Beulah

Ava Seibel: Beulah

Maddix Falk: Ray

Gracie Fletschock: Central Cass

Whitney Mitchell: Central Cass

Mackenzie Fuxa: Kindred/Richland

Danica Rath: Kindred/Richland

Leah Rolland: Kindred/Richland

Halle Gullett: Bottineau

Kya Kulzer: Washburn/Center-Stanton

Danica Hanson: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Raina Satrom: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Rylee Satrom: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Ginger Savelkoul: Renville County

Dru Schwab: Thompson

Sydney Schwabe: Thompson

Logen Ystaas: Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis &Clark

Taylor Zimmerman: Wilton/Wing

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Rylee Satrom, May-Port-CG

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Keenan Konschak, May-Port-CG