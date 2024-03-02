May-Port-CG girls' hoops beat Sargent County 62-35 in state semis

Mar. 1—JAMESTOWN — The top-seeded Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg girls' basketball team defended their top seed as they got a 62-35 win over Sargent County in the semifinals of the 2024 Division B Girls' Basketball State Tournament on Friday, March 1, at the Jamestown Civic Center.

"Our shots were falling and our defense was great and I think that's really pulled it together," Patriots guard Rylee Satrom said.

The win is the Patriots' eighth in a row and eight in a row by double digits. Over that stretch, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 428-284.

"I would say (they are playing their best basketball)," Patriots head coach Keenan Konschak said. "If you can play like that in the semifinals of the state tournament, it's playing some good ball."

The Patriots got out to a commanding lead early at 21-8, drawing a Bulldogs timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit to 21-12 heading into the second quarter.

"They got up the floor really well and they hit quite a few threes in the first half," Bulldogs head coach Randy Syrstad said. "Hats off to May-Port, Keenan and the crew, they're number one for a reason. We'll see what they can do tomorrow, if they shoot like that and play like that, I don't know who can stop them in the state right now."

The Patriots pulled away in the second quarter as they didn't give up a single point in the frame to take a 33-12 lead into the half.

In the first half, the Patriots shot 58% from the field, while they held the Bulldogs to shooting 20% from the field.

The Patriots had a big sequence early in the third as Rylee Satrom was fouled, split the pair but got the offensive rebound and was fouled again and hit both to push the lead out to 45-16. Later in the third, the Bulldogs' Karleigh Kadoun splashed a three to cut the deficit to 47-22. The Patriots were able to take a 55-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were able to cut their deficit to 55-30 midway through the fourth but that was as close as they would get. The margin of victory allowed Konschak to go down his bench with 12 different players making an appearance.

"That's huge, you play three games in a row, back-to-back-to-back, you want to make sure you give them a break a little bit," Konschak said. "So, it was very beneficial that we could rest those starters in that fourth quarter. We'll hopefully save some legs for tomorrow's run."

The win sees the Patriots make the championship game for the first time since the schools became a co-op in 1993 and the first time that any of the towns made it since Mayville-Portland won the state title in 1975.

The Patriots will try to win the championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, when they take on Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier. The Bulldogs will attempt to bounce back at 6 p.m. on March 2, when they take on Bowman County.

SC 35, M-P-C-G 62

SC: 12 0 11 12 — 36

M-P-C-G: 21 12 22 7 — 62

Points leaders:

SC: Karleigh Kadoun 8, Amber Kjar 8, Emma Bixby 5, Lillianna Lee 5, Halle Nelson 4,

M-P-C-G: Rylee Satrom 15, Danica Hanson 10, Raegen Zerface 10, Maysa Larson 8

Assists leaders:

SC: Kjar 3, Bixby 3, Kadoun 2, Lee 1, Paeytn Hamann 1, Sadie Neustel 1

M-P-C-G: Ry. Satrom 4, Raina Satrom 4, Larson 4, Hudson Zerface 2, Kiaza Carlson 2

Leading rebounders:

SC: Kjar 8, Neustel 5, Kadoun 5, Bixby 3

M-P-C-G: Larson 8, R. Zerface 4, Carissa Mueller 4, Ra. Satrom 4, Ry. Satrom 4, Hanson 2, Kayla Knudsvig 2, H. Zerface 2

The full tournament bracket is below:

Quarterfinals 2/29:

#7 Maple River 43 vs. #2 Bowman County 69

#6 Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier 43 vs. # 3 Central McLean 42

#8 Kenmare/Bowbells 43 vs. #1 May-Port-C-G 64

#5 Our Redeemer's 52 vs. #4 Sargent County 54

Semifinals 03/01:

#6 Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier 53 vs. #2 Bowman County 36

#4 Sargent County 35 vs. #1 May-Port-C-G 62

Consolation semifinals 03/01:

#7 Maple River vs. #3 Central McLean, 6:30 p.m.

#8 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. #5 Our Redemeer's, 8:15 p.m.