May Outfielder Rankings

Matthew Pouliot
·6 min read
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Outfielder rankings

May

Outfield

Team

April

1

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

1

2

Juan Soto

Nationals

2

3

Mike Trout

Angels

5

4

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

4

5

Bryce Harper

Phillies

6

6

Byron Buxton

Twins

9

7

Christian Yelich

Brewers

3

8

Luis Robert

White Sox

8

9

Kyle Tucker

Astros

10

10

Whit Merrifield

Royals

12

11

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers

7

12

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

n/a

13

Marcell Ozuna

Braves

11

14

Aaron Judge

Yankees

15

15

George Springer

Blue Jays

16

16

Teoscar Hernandez

Blue Jays

14

17

Eddie Rosario

Indians

17

18

Randy Arozarena

Rays

13

19

Trent Grisham

Padres

24

20

Ramon Laureano

Athletics

29

21

Nick Castellanos

Reds

28

22

Lourdes Gurriel

Blue Jays

18

23

Ian Happ

Cubs

19

24

Austin Meadows

Rays

23

25

Starling Marte

Marlins

22

26

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

21

27

Wil Myers

Padres

34

28

Alex Verdugo

Red Sox

32

29

Nick Senzel

Reds

20

30

Brandon Lowe

Rays

25

31

Kris Bryant

Cubs

n/a

32

Mitch Haniger

Mariners

60

33

Max Kepler

Twins

31

34

Nick Solak

Rangers

39

35

Jesse Winker

Reds

49

36

Dylan Moore

Mariners

26

37

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

33

38

Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles

30

39

Dylan Carlson

Cardinals

52

40

Jorge Soler

Royals

37

41

Andrew Benintendi

Royals

36

42

Michael Conforto

Mets

41

43

Raimel Tapia

Rockies

43

44

Michael Brantley

Astros

56

45

Anthony Santander

Orioles

27

46

Joey Gallo

Rangers

40

47

Clint Frazier

Yankees

35

48

Mark Canha

Athletics

83

49

Tommy Pham

Padres

45

50

Michael A. Taylor

Royals

71

51

Amed Rosario

Indians

n/a

52

Kyle Schwarber

Nationals

44

53

Austin Hays

Orioles

48

54

Cedric Mullins

Orioles

85

55

Dominic Smith

Mets

47

56

Justin Upton

Angels

58

57

Jarred Kelenic

Mariners

69

58

Jared Walsh

Angels

n/a

59

Kyle Lewis

Mariners

65

60

Avisail Garcia

Brewers

91

61

Trey Mancini

Orioles

53

62

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

68

63

Gregory Polanco

Pirates

54

64

Aaron Hicks

Yankees

63

65

Victor Robles

Nationals

38

66

Tyler O'Neill

Cardinals

64

67

Randal Grichuk

Blue Jays

79

68

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

107

69

Mike Yastrzemski

Giants

46

70

A.J. Pollock

Dodgers

61

71

Jeff McNeil

Mets

51

72

Manuel Margot

Rays

66

73

Myles Straw

Astros

74

74

Willie Calhoun

Rangers

73

75

Luis Arraez

Twins

n/a

76

Andrew McCutchen

Phillies

62

77

Robbie Grossman

Tigers

97

78

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

42

79

Alex Dickerson

Giants

67

80

Bryan Reynolds

Pirates

88

81

Adam Eaton

White Sox

87

82

Garrett Hampson

Rockies

86

83

Hunter Dozier

Royals

59

84

Hunter Renfroe

Red Sox

72

85

Kole Calhoun

Diamondbacks

102

86

Adolis Garcia

Rangers

174

87

Franchy Cordero

Red Sox

55

88

David Peralta

Diamondbacks

95

89

Jon Berti

Marlins

80

90

Victor Reyes

Tigers

70

91

David Dahl

Rangers

75

92

Alex Kirilloff

Twins

109

93

J.D. Davis

Mets

78

94

Adam Frazier

Pirates

93

95

Jordan Luplow

Indians

127

96

Brandon Nimmo

Mets

98

97

Joc Pederson

Cubs

82

98

Tyler Naquin

Reds

141

99

Austin Slater

Giants

84

100

Lorenzo Cain

Brewers

81

101

Sam Haggerty

Mariners

157

102

Pavin Smith

Diamondbacks

185

103

Josh Naylor

Indians

92

104

Sam Hilliard

Rockies

50

105

Yasiel Puig

76

106

Andrew Vaughn

White Sox

n/a

107

Enrique Hernandez

Red Sox

120

108

Andrew Stevenson

Nationals

104

109

Scott Kingery

Phillies

89

110

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Brewers

100

111

Corey Dickerson

Marlins

103

112

Jo Adell

Angels

111

113

Zach McKinstry

Dodgers

n/a

114

Adam Duvall

Marlins

106

115

Seth Brown

Athletics

n/a

116

Jarren Duran

Red Sox

121

117

Jason Heyward

Cubs

114

118

Phillip Evans

Pirates

n/a

119

Kevin Kiermaier

Rays

117

120

Leody Taveras

Rangers

57

121

Jurickson Profar

Padres

105

122

Brett Gardner

Yankees

119

123

Harrison Bader

Cardinals

101

124

Cristian Pache

Braves

94

125

Roman Quinn

Phillies

96

126

Nomar Mazara

Tigers

113

127

Mike Tauchman

Giants

136

128

Mauricio Dubon

Giants

90

129

DJ Stewart

Orioles

122

130

Kevin Pillar

Mets

115

131

Yonathan Daza

Rockies

153

132

Akil Baddoo

Tigers

NR

133

Oscar Mercado

Indians

116

134

Mallex Smith

Mets

110

135

Miguel Andujar

Yankees

108

136

Leury Garcia

White Sox

n/a

137

Justin Williams

Cardinals

168

138

JaCoby Jones

Tigers

118

139

Monte Harrison

Marlins

128

140

Odubel Herrera

Phillies

150

141

Aristides Aquino

Reds

99

142

Shogo Akiyama

Reds

131

143

Tim Locastro

Diamondbacks

125

144

Daulton Varsho

Diamondbacks

77

145

Marwin Gonzalez

Red Sox

130

146

Lane Thomas

Cardinals

137

147

Stephen Piscotty

Athletics

126

148

Taylor Trammell

Mariners

152

149

Ka'ai Tom

Pirates

167

150

Jake Bauers

Indians

112

Dropping off: Jake Fraley (123rd), Dustin Fowler (124th), Adam Haseley (129th), Brian Goodwin (132nd), Ben Gamel (133rd), Jarrod Dyson (134th), Jay Bruce (135th)

  • The Red Sox haven’t missed Andrew Benintendi so far, but Franchy Cordero has been a disaster in 50 plate appearances, hitting .197 with 24 strikeouts and no homers. Cordero has options left, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s dropped from the roster for a spell, opening up more at-bats for Christian Arroyo and Marwin Gonzalez. Jarren Duran could eventually be a fix for Boston, but it’s doubtful that the team will go to him before he logs some Triple-A time.

  • At least for the short term, I’m not as high on Alex Kirilloff as most, and he checks in at No. 92 after getting the call from the Twins last week. Kirilloff will eventually hit for both average and power in the majors, but I think he’ll be more solid than spectacular for now, maybe something like .260 with 15 homers the rest of the way.

  • Keep an eye on Sam Haggerty if Dylan Moore continues to struggle in Seattle. He’s showing some pop, and he’s 7-for-7 stealing bases in 39 games as a major leaguer. He’s probably best utilized in a limited role, but if the Mariners start to play him regularly, he can help fantasy teams.

  • The Mike Tauchman acquisition was a nice move for the Giants, but it adds to a messy situation for fantasy purposes. Austin Slater will likely start taking a seat against some righties, making him useless in mixed leagues. Tauchman could have some value in shallow formats eventually, but he’ll need to hit better than he has in 127 plate appearances dating back to the start of last year (.239/.333/.303). What does make him interesting is that he’s 14-for-14 in the stolen base department in 141 games since the beginning of 2019.

