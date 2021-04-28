May Outfielder Rankings

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Outfielder rankings

Dropping off: Jake Fraley (123rd), Dustin Fowler (124th), Adam Haseley (129th), Brian Goodwin (132nd), Ben Gamel (133rd), Jarrod Dyson (134th), Jay Bruce (135th)

The Red Sox haven’t missed Andrew Benintendi so far, but Franchy Cordero has been a disaster in 50 plate appearances, hitting .197 with 24 strikeouts and no homers. Cordero has options left, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s dropped from the roster for a spell, opening up more at-bats for Christian Arroyo and Marwin Gonzalez. Jarren Duran could eventually be a fix for Boston, but it’s doubtful that the team will go to him before he logs some Triple-A time.

At least for the short term, I’m not as high on Alex Kirilloff as most, and he checks in at No. 92 after getting the call from the Twins last week. Kirilloff will eventually hit for both average and power in the majors, but I think he’ll be more solid than spectacular for now, maybe something like .260 with 15 homers the rest of the way.

Keep an eye on Sam Haggerty if Dylan Moore continues to struggle in Seattle. He’s showing some pop, and he’s 7-for-7 stealing bases in 39 games as a major leaguer. He’s probably best utilized in a limited role, but if the Mariners start to play him regularly, he can help fantasy teams.