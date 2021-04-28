May Outfielder Rankings
Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.
Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
Outfielder rankings
May
Outfield
Team
April
1
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Braves
1
2
Nationals
2
3
Angels
5
4
Dodgers
4
5
Phillies
6
6
Twins
9
7
Brewers
3
8
8
9
Astros
10
10
Royals
12
11
Dodgers
7
12
Diamondbacks
n/a
13
Braves
11
14
Yankees
15
15
Blue Jays
16
16
Blue Jays
14
17
Indians
17
18
Rays
13
19
Padres
24
20
Athletics
29
21
Reds
28
22
Blue Jays
18
23
Cubs
19
24
Rays
23
25
Marlins
22
26
Rockies
21
27
Padres
34
28
32
29
Reds
20
30
Rays
25
31
Cubs
n/a
32
Mariners
60
33
Twins
31
34
Rangers
39
35
Reds
49
36
Mariners
26
37
Cardinals
33
38
Orioles
30
39
Cardinals
52
40
Royals
37
41
Royals
36
42
Mets
41
43
Rockies
43
44
Astros
56
45
Orioles
27
46
Rangers
40
47
Yankees
35
48
Athletics
83
49
Padres
45
50
Michael A. Taylor
Royals
71
51
Indians
n/a
52
Nationals
44
53
Orioles
48
54
Orioles
85
55
Mets
47
56
Angels
58
57
Jarred Kelenic
Mariners
69
58
Angels
n/a
59
Mariners
65
60
Brewers
91
61
Orioles
53
62
White Sox
68
63
Pirates
54
64
Yankees
63
65
Nationals
38
66
Cardinals
64
67
Blue Jays
79
68
Dodgers
107
69
Giants
46
70
Dodgers
61
71
Mets
51
72
Rays
66
73
Astros
74
74
Rangers
73
75
Twins
n/a
76
Phillies
62
77
Tigers
97
78
Blue Jays
42
79
Giants
67
80
Pirates
88
81
White Sox
87
82
Rockies
86
83
Royals
59
84
Red Sox
72
85
Diamondbacks
102
86
Rangers
174
87
Red Sox
55
88
Diamondbacks
95
89
Marlins
80
90
Tigers
70
91
Rangers
75
92
Twins
109
93
Mets
78
94
Pirates
93
95
Indians
127
96
Mets
98
97
Cubs
82
98
Reds
141
99
Giants
84
100
Brewers
81
101
Mariners
157
102
Diamondbacks
185
103
Indians
92
104
Rockies
50
105
76
106
White Sox
n/a
107
Red Sox
120
108
Nationals
104
109
Phillies
89
110
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Brewers
100
111
Marlins
103
112
Jo Adell
Angels
111
113
Dodgers
n/a
114
Marlins
106
115
Athletics
n/a
116
Jarren Duran
Red Sox
121
117
Cubs
114
118
Pirates
n/a
119
Rays
117
120
Leody Taveras
Rangers
57
121
Padres
105
122
Yankees
119
123
Cardinals
101
124
Cristian Pache
Braves
94
125
Phillies
96
126
Tigers
113
127
Giants
136
128
Giants
90
129
Orioles
122
130
Mets
115
131
Rockies
153
132
Tigers
NR
133
Indians
116
134
Mallex Smith
Mets
110
135
Yankees
108
136
White Sox
n/a
137
Cardinals
168
138
Tigers
118
139
Monte Harrison
Marlins
128
140
Phillies
150
141
Reds
99
142
Reds
131
143
Diamondbacks
125
144
Daulton Varsho
Diamondbacks
77
145
Red Sox
130
146
Lane Thomas
Cardinals
137
147
Athletics
126
148
Mariners
152
149
Pirates
167
150
Jake Bauers
Indians
112
Dropping off: Jake Fraley (123rd), Dustin Fowler (124th), Adam Haseley (129th), Brian Goodwin (132nd), Ben Gamel (133rd), Jarrod Dyson (134th), Jay Bruce (135th)
The Red Sox haven’t missed Andrew Benintendi so far, but Franchy Cordero has been a disaster in 50 plate appearances, hitting .197 with 24 strikeouts and no homers. Cordero has options left, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s dropped from the roster for a spell, opening up more at-bats for Christian Arroyo and Marwin Gonzalez. Jarren Duran could eventually be a fix for Boston, but it’s doubtful that the team will go to him before he logs some Triple-A time.
At least for the short term, I’m not as high on Alex Kirilloff as most, and he checks in at No. 92 after getting the call from the Twins last week. Kirilloff will eventually hit for both average and power in the majors, but I think he’ll be more solid than spectacular for now, maybe something like .260 with 15 homers the rest of the way.
Keep an eye on Sam Haggerty if Dylan Moore continues to struggle in Seattle. He’s showing some pop, and he’s 7-for-7 stealing bases in 39 games as a major leaguer. He’s probably best utilized in a limited role, but if the Mariners start to play him regularly, he can help fantasy teams.
The Mike Tauchman acquisition was a nice move for the Giants, but it adds to a messy situation for fantasy purposes. Austin Slater will likely start taking a seat against some righties, making him useless in mixed leagues. Tauchman could have some value in shallow formats eventually, but he’ll need to hit better than he has in 127 plate appearances dating back to the start of last year (.239/.333/.303). What does make him interesting is that he’s 14-for-14 in the stolen base department in 141 games since the beginning of 2019.