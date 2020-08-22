It may not start and, even if it does, it may not finish - prepare for a Tour de France like no other

It promises to be a Tour de France like no other. When the 107th edition of cycling’s biggest race kicks off in Nice next Saturday, it will do so with bubbles and buffer zones, mobile testing labs and minimal media interaction. Pre-race press conferences will be conducted via Zoom. Journalist access to buses and team hotels forbidden. In a blow for fans of plastic keychains and Haribo sweets, there will be no Tour caravan throwing trinkets to crowds this year.

What there will be is regular Covid-19 testing for the travelling circus. Tour organisers ASO have confirmed a two-strikes-and-you’re-out policy, raising the possibility of a maillot jaune contender having to abandon the race within sight of the finishing line in Paris despite not actually testing positive for coronavirus himself.

Imagine if that contender was Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot, about to become the first French winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985. It might trigger another French revolution.

All of the above assumes the race reaches Paris, of course. France’s creeping R-rate is being closely monitored.

Yet despite all the uncertainty, the Covid restrictions, the almost surreal fact that the world’s biggest annual sporting event is taking place at all, this year’s Tour promises to be a ripper. Cycling fans deprived of live action for months on end have been greedily gobbling up the action since the sport resumed earlier this month post-lockdown. And what the racing has told us is that anything could happen over the next month.

Yes, it would have been fascinating watching Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal battle each other for intra-team supremacy in France, had all three former winners been at the peak of their powers. Sadly that was not to be.

British fans lamenting the fact that Froome and Thomas have been excluded from the ranks of the newly-renamed Ineos Grenadiers can console themselves with the fact that the Welshman now has a great chance to add the Giro d’Italia title to his palmares, an achievement which, if he could pull it off, would add infinitely more lustre than playing the super-domestique role in another Tour win, which was the best he could have hoped for given his form.

Froome, meanwhile, has another month or two to get himself in shape for a crack at the Vuelta a Espana. If he can pull that off in his final performance in an Ineos jersey, 18 months after nearly killing himself in a crash, it would rank as one of the greatest achievements of his career.

One thing is certain, if Ineos are to claim an eighth Tour victory in nine years they are going to have to do it in a way they have never done before.

Jumbo-Visma proved last year they had the manpower to stop Ineos from controlling the race in the manner to which they had become accustomed. The Dutch team have only become stronger since then. The way they have dominated the racing since lockdown was lifted, with pre-Tour favourite Primoz Roglic clearly the form GC rider in the peloton, it is going to be up to their rivals to stop them.

Ineos are going to have to do so without the man who has been their tactical guru throughout their time at the top. Nicolas Portal’s tragic death in March of a heart attack, at the age of just 40, deprived cycling of one of its most loved personalities, and Ineos of their most influential sporting director; their calming presence on the bus and over the radio, their friendly face to the wider world. It remains to be seen how they will cope without him.

Ineos tried various tactics at the recent Criterium du Dauphine, allowing Jumbo to sit on the front one day, trying to set the pace the next. Nothing they did came off. When news broke that 2019 Giro champion Richard Carapaz was being drafted in to the Tour lineup at the 11th hour, it was clear the British super team had decided they needed to switch things up.

The inclusion of Gabriel Rasch, Servais Knaven and Xabier Zandio means they are going to have to deploy their riders in a totally different way, but they are not short of cards to play. Bernal has looked in good nick in recent weeks, if not quite at Roglic’s level. And while there are obvious question marks over Carapaz - the Ecuadorean, 27, has never ridden at the Tour and was supposed to be training to peak in October this year - he is clearly capable of big things, as he demonstrated in Italy last year. Carapaz’s brilliant stage victory at the recent Tour of Poland also suggests he has good form, albeit he later crashed out of that race.

Story continues