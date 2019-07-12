You may not see these young Celtics studs in NBA Summer League playoffs

BOSTON -- After capping off the summer league "regular season" with a perfect 4-0 record, the Boston Celtics go into the playoffs as the top seed after crushing the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-87.

With only the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs, the Celtics will open up their run towards a summer league crown against the very same Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But here's where things might get interesting for the Celtics.

It's not unusual for teams to not play some of their key players at this point in the summer to ensure they avoid getting injured and thus throw off course the strides they have made this summer.

Looking up and down the roster, there are plenty of candidates for players to basically be given the rest of the summer off or short of that, be held out for Saturday's quarterfinal game.

ROBERT WILLIAMS III

Coming off his best game of the summer with a 16-point, 16-rebound performance against Memphis, he has already had a "load management" game off this summer and responded with his best game of the summer.

He is the only player on the summer league who has a shot at potentially being in the Celtics' starting lineup.

He has played in a total of three games, averaging a near double-double of 11.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while dishing out 2.3 assists with 1.7 blocked shots.

After battling knee tendinitis at times last season, it would not be all that surprising if we saw Williams shut down the rest of the summer as to keep him as fresh as possible for the start of the season when he'll be among a handful of players battling for the vacant starting job at center.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Story continues

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has already pointed out how Carsen Edwards, a second-round pick in last month's NBA draft by the Celtics, is a player he believes can contribute to the team's success right away.

Edwards has been a star from Day One for Boston this summer, averaging a team-best 18.0 points in just 23 minutes per game while connecting on 52 percent of his shots.

There's very little at this point left for Edwards to prove.

The first couple of games, he was scoring as a starter while the last two Celtics games have seen him come off the bench and deliver a comparable offensive punch.

While Edwards hasn't played nearly well enough to enter the conversation to potentially start, he has done more than enough to validate Stevens' belief that he'll be in the rotation and play off the bench this season.

GRANT WILLIAMS

Drafted by the Celtics with the No. 22 pick in last month's NBA draft, Grant Williams has been as good as advertised.

He was billed as a solid player whose greatest skill appears to be impacting winning, and thus far he has not disappointed.

Williams has appeared in all four summer league games and ranks as the team's No. 2 scorer (13.5 points) and rebounder (6.8) while shooting a solid 50 percent (18-for-36) from the field.

He too falls has played well enough to where he'll be in the scrum to play minutes off the bench this year, showcasing a high basketball I.Q. in terms of his passing and decision-making out of the post in addition to a 3-point shot that has been better than what we saw in college.

While Boston may be tempted to shut Williams down, more likely than not he'll continue playing his usual minutes which the Celtics will need if they are to continue on their winning ways.

TREMONT WATERS

Another one of the Boston Celtics' summer league stars, the 5-foot-11 Waters has been Boston's best playmaker as well as one of their top defenders. He's averaging 10.0 points per game along with a team-best 5.3 assists.

Having already agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, there's little left for him to show the Celtics coaching staff that would impact their views on him as a player.

That said, there's still a sense that Waters will continue playing if for no other reason than to keep reminding the Celtics of just how impactful he can be in games despite his small frame.

Because right now, the Celtics look pretty stacked in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards and Brad Wanamaker all vying for minutes not to mention Gordon Hayward will at times slide over and facilitate the offense, too.

That all means that Waters' best shot at staying on the Celtics' radar while still playing, will come as a member of the team's G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

You may not see these young Celtics studs in NBA Summer League playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston