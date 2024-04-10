'This may not be how fairytales are supposed to end'

Stuart Dallas says he has retired from football "with a heavy heart" having undergone tireless work to come back from an injury sustained in April 2022.

The Leeds United player says he "must accept my knee suffered irreparable damage" and that he is "devastated by the news".

Brentford have moved to post on X: "The goals at Fulham, the last minute winner against Derby, thank you for all the memories you gave us, Stuart! We all wish you the best in the next stage of your career."

Dallas has written: "As a young boy growing up in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, all I ever wanted was to play professional football and I will be eternally grateful that for me, that dream came true. This may not be how fairytales are supposed to end but I must now deal with the fact this chapter of my life is drawing to a close."

Dallas paid tribute to former coaches Michael O'Neill and Marcelo Bielsa and described Liam Cooper as "a truly wonderful human".