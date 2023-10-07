This may be the most powerful man in Britain – and you probably haven’t heard of him

One of the many ironies of Liz Truss’s nano-tenure as prime minister is that she appears to have accidentally empowered some of the very institutions she likes to rail against.

The Bank of England, for example, has become, if not immune to criticism, then shielded from it. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street certainly no longer has to dodge brickbats being thrown at her from the highest echelons of government.

Then there’s the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the public body funded by the UK Treasury that produces independent, detailed economic five-year forecasts and analysis of the public finances twice a year. The decision by Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss’s chancellor, to sideline the OBR when unveiling a mini-budget that cut taxes and simultaneously spent huge amounts of money to subsidise household energy bills has been identified as one of the root causes of the subsequent market backlash.

Investors baulked at the Government’s decision to forgo an assessment on what the plans might mean for the national finances; the chancellor was, in their opinion, flying blind. Yields on government debt shot up, the pound plummeted and Kwarteng then Truss lost their jobs in very short order.

Once bitten by the bond markets, twice shy. At this week’s Conservative Party conference in Manchester, ministers were falling over themselves to explain how they have been feeding their pre-announced policies – on everything from welfare reform to immigration – into the OBR’s models to see if the computer says “yea” or “nay”.

Meanwhile, there was plenty of chuntering from backbench MPs that the Government has overcorrected and gone from ignoring the fiscal watchdog to treating it like some kind of oracle. It is beginning to look, they complain, like the OBR is not so much marking the Government’s homework as setting it.

The tension highlights a widening schism in the Conservative Party between those who want to ensure the nation’s finances are shipshape following the ravages of Covid and those who’d rather plough full steam ahead in pursuit of growth, and damn the risk of capsizing.

Hughes joined the Treasury in 2000 during Gordon Brown’s long reign as chancellor - Heathcliff O'Malley

Truss was one of the stars of the conference. Her right-wing Growth Group of backbench MPs, set up to promote tax cuts and deregulation, has now swelled to 60. This just happens to be the same number as the Government’s working majority, which may give Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt something to think about as we head towards the Autumn Statement.

Meanwhile Richard Hughes, the chairman of the OBR, and his 45-strong team continue to prepare for the Statement from their eyrie on the 14th floor of the Ministry of Justice. There they enjoy one of the best views in Westminster, with the Houses of Parliament visible in one direction and Buckingham Palace resplendent in the other. They may soon wield even greater influence over all they survey.

For only last month, on the anniversary of Kwarteng’s mini-budget, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, announced plans to beef up the watchdog by handing it additional power if Labour wins the next general election. This will include allowing the OBR to publish fresh forecasts each time the government announces a new change to tax or spending.

For some, this is a smart move. According to George Osborne, the former chancellor who established the OBR, the watchdog’s role is to “remove [from politicians] the temptation to fiddle the figures’’ and that is needed more than ever today.

“The proposed measures to strengthen the OBR’s hand are welcome,” says Tom Pope, the deputy chief economist at the Institute of Government. “The mini-budget demonstrated the folly of announcing large permanent changes to fiscal policy without an accompanying forecast, and Labour’s changes would ensure this could not happen again.”

A former Treasury adviser adds that the reason why the UK was able to regain and retain market confidence so quickly after last year’s mini-crisis was that, as soon as Hunt took over from Kwarteng, he committed to retaining the old fiscal framework and bringing the OBR back into the fold.

But critics complain that the move will further reduce the government’s room for manoeuvre, and make it even more likely that radical agendas are strangled at birth. Did listening to it, they say, worsen austerity under Osborne? Or blind successive chancellors to the possibility of borrowing at ultra-low interest rates in order to invest in vital infrastructure? And might handing more powers to the watchdog stymie Labour’s ability, should it win the next election, to follow in Joe Biden’s footsteps with a subsidy splurge to supercharge industrial policy?

Or have those that bash the OBR merely alighted on a convenient scapegoat? “The government could say it disagrees with the OBR’s marking,” says Julian Jessop, an independent economist. “This could have costs in terms of credibility, but that would not necessarily be a bad thing.”

Hughes is used to being in the midst of the action and dealing with extreme situations. He joined the Treasury in 2000 during Gordon Brown’s long reign as chancellor before spending eight years at the International Monetary Fund, working on a series of economic clean up operations in Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Iceland, Libya and South Sudan in the wake of the financial crisis. He was also sent to help deal with Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation, rejoining the Treasury the day after the Brexit vote.

Now he must help the UK navigate its way out of an extremely tricky situation in which growth is low, there are ever-increasing demands on the national purse, and both the tax and debt burden are high. As well as forecasting the short-term path of the UK economy, the OBR is responsible for trying to assess the longer term costs of contentious topics like climate change and debt interest payments. There’s a good argument that Hughes’s role means he may be the most powerful person in the country who most people have never heard of.

To understand how fiscal rules became so important and the OBR became so influential we need to travel back to the early days of New Labour. In opposition, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown knew they needed to persuade voters to trust them with the economy. Memories of past Labour governments habitually over-borrowing and over-spending were still fresh in many people’s minds. The UK’s most humiliating economic moment, when a run on the pound in the late 1970s ultimately forced Denis Healey to go “cap in hand” to the International Monetary Fund, had occurred less than two decades before.

Brown was determined to turn the perception of his party from one of profligacy to one of prudence. His spending plans for the first two years after winning power were tighter than those that had been proposed by the Tories. He also chose to bind his own hands in the longer term by committing to two fiscal rules: borrowing only for investment, and keeping debt under 40 per cent of GDP (a figure which today, with debt at around 100 per cent of GDP, seems positively quaint).

Fans of fiscal rules say they are a useful way of increasing democratic accountability as they provide a benchmark against which the government’s actions can be judged. Properly designed and adhered to, they can also help convince the financial market of a government’s fiscal credibility. In this way, tight rules can help build market confidence and reduce borrowing costs.

Critics argue they can create really quite perverse incentives, especially if they are too backward looking, too forward looking, too focussed on hitting a particular figure in a specific year or if something really unexpected happens to the economy.

There was not much wrong with Brown’s rules – the IMF judged them to be some of the best in the world. But his real genius came in gaming them. He was a budgetary Houdini who could wriggle out of whatever fiscal straightjacket he strapped himself into.

Not enough time to meet a given target? He’d simply redefine the economic cycle to his own advantage. Still spending too much money? Worry not! He’d drag an item from the “spending” column of his spreadsheet into the one marked “capital” and – hey presto! – it had become an “investment”.

But such tricks eventually palled. By the time Brown became prime minister in 2007, his fiscal rules had become a punchline for standup comics; as the financial crisis hit they were abandoned by his successor as chancellor, Alistair Darling. Yet waiting in the wings was Osborne with a wheeze to out-Brown Brown.

He not only handcuffed himself with his own fiscal rules, he also handed the key to a new and independent body. The Office for Budget Responsibility would produce its own economic forecasts, scrutinise policies and, crucially, assess how they might affect the government’s finances in the future.

The idea was that the OBR’s forecasts would not be as nakedly political as those produced by the Treasury had become under Labour. The watchdog would then tell the government whether it was on track to meet its fiscal targets or might even have a little “headroom”, which could be used to increase spending or reduce taxes (or some combination of both) while still achieving its targets for borrowing.

Did this independent oversight stop Osborne from bending the rules? Not so much; arguably he proved to be an even more wily escapologist than Brown. By March 2016 he had failed to meet his promise to cut debt as a share of GDP that year, and failed to impose the target cap on welfare spending following a u-turn on his tax credit cuts policy in 2015. That was two out of three targets missed. And he only didn’t break the third – a commitment to be running a surplus by 2020 – because by then he was no longer around to break it.

This set quite the precedent for those who followed Osborne into the Number 11. Between 2016 and 2020, almost none of the government’s numerous fiscal rules were met. Interestingly, there were very few repercussions from this – either politically or in terms of financial stability. Partly this was because everyone was too busy arguing about Brexit and then worrying about the pandemic. And partly it was because interest rates were still hugging the floor.

But as the aftermath of global lockdowns and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in a global price spike, central banks around the world had to start hiking interest rates in an attempt to get inflation under control. Into this vastly altered macroeconomic backdrop, the UK’s fiscal rules, which had been abandoned in 2020, were reinstated in 2021 without much debate.

Hughes is used to being in the midst of the action and dealing with extreme situations - Heathcliff O'Malley

A sharp spike in Treasury yields in recent weeks suggests investors are growing increasingly worried about US spending, let alone the UK’s. Inevitably, as panic about debt and growth has heightened, so too has the clout of the OBR, with its remit to forecast the impact of policy on both.

The watchdog has a well-deserved reputation for independence and transparency. But it is, of course, unelected, which opens it to the charge of being unaccountable. A vaguer criticism, and therefore trickier to refute, is that it is infected by the same group think that permeates the wider economics profession. Some politicians and economists argue that, while the OBR isn’t “in” the Treasury, it is “of” the Treasury – a member of a club that perpetuates the economic consensus that balancing the budget must take precedence over all things.

The OBR has also been criticised in the past for the inaccuracy of its forecasts. Just before the March 2020 Budget, albeit before the full implications of the pandemic had become clear, the OBR predicted that the economy would grow by one per cent that year. In the event it shrank by a tenth. Hughes, who took the top job at the watchdog later that year described it as “our biggest forecasting error in history”.

But it wasn’t the last. In the wake of last year’s mini-budget, the OBR claimed that there was a “fiscal black hole” in the public finances of up to £55bn. A few months later this had transformed into a £30bn surplus. No one doubts that economic forecasting is a tricky business. The deficit alone is tied to two huge numbers (revenue and spending) that are themselves composed of a bewildering array of moving parts.

It’s a point the OBR itself has been at pains to make. Writing in the Telegraph last year in response to criticism from Jacob Rees-Mogg, Professor David Miles, who together with Hughes and Tom Josephs, is part of the three-person Budget Responsibility Committee at the OBR, likened the watchdog’s economic forecasts to the estimated journey time provided by a satnav.

These are often wrong and can change when they encounter new information. Does that render them useless? “It does not,” argued Miles. “A satnav is not an oracle – it does not know the future.” But it, like economic forecasts, can provide a “best guess at a point in time” and therefore should be treated as a “guide” and “not gospel”. Fair enough. But, while Truss and Kwarteng may have been unwise to chuck the satnav out of the car (especially as they had yet to remove their L plates), is the current government in danger of following its instruction even if it suggests driving into a brick wall?

Hughes, pictured arriving at 10 Downing Street with David Miles and Andy King, is in charge of a 45-strong team - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Jessop, the independent economist, thinks there are problems with the current set-up. “One is that the OBR is not very good at modelling the longer-term impact of policy changes on the supply side of the economy,” says Jessop. “This means that official forecasts tend to exaggerate the costs of tax cuts and the benefits of spending increases.”

However, a former Treasury adviser says this is a misconception. He says the OBR is open to departments that provide evidence about the impact of their policies and gives the example of the coalition government’s plan to reduce the top rate of tax from from 50 per cent to 45 per cent in the 2012 Budget.

The Treasury worked with HMRC to show this would be broadly revenue-neutral and the OBR accepted their findings. “But you have to do the work,” he says. “You can’t just lazily go around claiming a cut in corporation tax will pay for itself. All the evidence suggests that it won’t.” The fact that ministers are actively working with the OBR on their policies today, he says, is not conspiracy, but just means “they’re putting the effort in”.

The second problem Jessop highlights, which is not really the OBR’s fault, is that almost everybody places too much weight on the watchdog’s forecasts. City economists have been known to just copy and paste the OBR’s work and slot it into their own analysis. “This is my main worry about giving more powers to the OBR – or any other unelected fiscal authority,” says Jessop.

Perhaps a fairer target for blame might be the fiscal rules themselves. There have been nine iterations since they were first introduced by Brown. “They’re basically all useless,” says one economist. “At the first sign of the enemy, they disappear over the horizon. The government needs to prove its solvent. But it can do that with a straight debt-to-GDP measure.”

There is also a sense in which the fiscal rules can at times determine policy rather than the other way around. At one stage Osborne, who was alive to the criticism that austerity might hamper economic growth, cut spending even faster than expected so he could increase it in the final year of the parliament and declare the age of austerity over. The plan was described as a “rollercoaster” by then OBR chairman Robert Chote and clearly represented a triumph of politics over economics. A similar approach was on display again at the last Spring Budget. Hunt wanted to raise corporation tax. To offset that he increased the investment allowance. But he couldn’t make it permanent, as businesses wanted, because, if it lasted more than three years, it would have bust his fiscal rule in the fourth. In other words, the Chancellor had been forced by his own self-imposed guidelines to make, in the words of the Institute of Government, “some suboptimal choices”.

However, as a former Treasury adviser points out, just because the rules are flawed doesn’t mean they can be abandoned: “No rule is perfect. But at some point you have to draw a line in the sand and say: ‘We can’t afford this.’”

Gerard Lyons, the chief economic strategist at Netwealth who was at one time touted as a possible governor of the Bank of England, believes we should be focusing not on the OBR, but on a still deeper malaise. “The real issue is that the dominant economic consensus is that the UK’s long-term growth prospects are weak,” he says. “This suggests much of the deficit is structural rather than cyclical and therefore spending must be squeezed and taxes have to rise.

“Strangely, only two frontline politicians in recent years have taken on this perceived wisdom and been prepared to argue the country would be better served by trying to boost growth. And they have been Liz Truss and John McDonnell, who both come from the extreme wings of their parties.” Yet they, of course, have been propelled from the political stage. Meanwhile as Jeremy Hunt and his fellow ministers could tell you, Richard Hughes and the OBR remain very much in the spotlight.