May, Kmatz named to All-Pac-12 team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PAC 12 announced its 2024 baseball awards on Tuesday. The pair of former Sandia Matador pitchers representing Oregon State, Aiden May and Jacob Kmatz, were both named to the first-team.

May, in his first season with the Beavers after transferring from Arizona, was a force on the mound all season. The Oregon State starter went 6-0 on the year with a 2.59 ERA and struck out 68 batters.

Kmatz finished his junior season with a 6-2 record in 14 starts. He ended the year with a 3.48 ERA and a team-high 79 strikeouts.

Earlier in the week, another former New Mexican was honored by his conference. Centennial High school’s Steven Milam was named to the All-SEC freshman team after his first campaign with LSU.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.