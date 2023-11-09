It may be fun to think about, but Arizona State football can't quit

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has a chance to shake things up – by teaching his team to quit before they take another tough loss.

Think about it. He’d be a hero of pop psychology with posters hanging in cubicles all over the country.

“Winners always quit, and quitters always win,” written in calligraphy over a picture of a house cat letting go of the edge of a bookshelf.

“Anything that’s worth having is worth quitting on,” written in bold font next to a silhouette of a man throwing his wedding ring off a cliff.

“When the going gets tough, the tough quit,” written plainly next to a boxer sitting unblemished on a stool.

Too bad Dillingham doesn’t have that in him.

“No,” Dillingham said after practice Wednesday. If it comes down to that, “I’ll go out there and play.”

There’s a buzz hovering around the program that ASU football should forfeit its remaining games before taking another shellacking like the 55-3 loss to Utah.

The rationale, flimsy as it is, suggests that it would be better to just quit rather than keep getting beaten up and that because so many offensive linemen have gotten hurt, it’s created a player-safety problem. (And the Sun Devils did have to play running back Cam Skattebo at quarterback after Jaden Rashada, Drew Pyne and Trenton Bourguet all ended up hurt, and fourth-stringer Jacob Conover played, well, poorly.)

I disagree, but I strongly considered it, mostly because it’s hilarious to think about how it could look.

Ways Arizona State football can hang it up

Players could just refuse to get on the bus, deciding instead to play whiffle ball and have a picnic at the practice facility.

Or they could all just “forget” to pack their helmets for the road trip.

Or they could take the field barefoot in protest for all of their teammates limping around with walking boots and crutches.

Every player involved in the protest would be a legend. He’d never have anything to do with the game again in any capacity as player, coach or executive, but he’d be a legend.

Look, football is a dangerous game. It is what it is.

I’m no data scientist, but there’s a 100% injury rate for those who play.

The guys all know this when they sign up, and a lot of them have to convince their mothers to let them take the field for the first time.

The thing is, injuries give unproven guys a chance to show that they belong.

Losses are probably going to pile up, but when the players involved look back at this period of their lives, they’ll either remember that they took the easy way out or that they fought through.

How coach Dillingham sees it

“We had a true freshman walk-on on punt return last week,” Dillingham said. “That’s awesome. That’s unbelievable.

“We’ve got a true freshman working in the top seven up front. That’s unbelievable experience for those guys to get those reps early. It’s only going to make us better in the future.

“But for me, I’m worried about right now. I’m not worried about the future until the future comes. I’m worried about how we can be the best we can be this week.”

And since Dillingham doesn’t want to talk about the future, I’ll do it for him. (Even if I kinda don’t get it. I mean, c’mon, as young as Dillingham is, all he HAS is future, amirite?!)

Dillingham was on staff with Mike Norvell, the current coach at Florida State, a team sitting at 9-0 with a No. 4 slot in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Norvell went 3-6 in the 2020 season, his first year in Tallahassee.

Down in Tucson, Jedd Fisch has his Wildcats in the Top 25. He was 1-11 in 2021.

And my favorite example, Dabo Swinney, had a Howard’s Rock-y first three seasons at Clemson before ripping off a 12-year streak of double-digit win seasons.

So, while it’s hilarious to think about quitting, and while it would certainly make every player and coach involved an absolute, bona fide, Grade A, Football’s Most Notorious legend, it’s a joke.

It’s not to be taken seriously.

Quitting is not a viable option for Sun Devils

This isn’t a COVID-19 year, when infection rates led to a slew of cancellations. This is just one of those things that happens when a team has to rebuild.

The Sun Devils will get through it, and probably be better off for it.

But, since we’re in a joking mood, let’s get serious about one thing: If it gets to the point that Dillingham has to suit up, he’ll have at least one guy on the field with him … me.

I’ve gained a couple pounds since my playing days, but I think I have a year of eligibility left.

I certainly won’t last long. Football has a 100% injury rate.

But I think Dillingham is right.

Winners never quit, and quitters never win.

Anything worth having is worth fighting for.

And when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Plus, me and Kenny would love the chance to knock a 20-something flat on his … well, you get the point.

I can’t wait to see how Dillingham shakes things up the last three games of the season, starting Saturday at UCLA.

