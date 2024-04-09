May the Fourth Be With You Chickasha Rotary 5k, Open Streets set for May 4

Apr. 9—May 4 has come to be known as "Star Wars Day"—as in "May the fourth be with you." This year, Chickasha Rotary is running with it.

Two events in Chickasha that promote physical fitness are gearing up for the first Saturday in May.

Chickasha Rotary will get an early start with their annual 5k / Fun Run. Costumes are encouraged. Though not required, the May 4 date presents an opportunity for participants to dress in their best Star Wars gear.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m. Runners will meet at the Rock Island Train Depot Pavillion in downtown Chickasha.

Individuals and teams can register at raceentry.com/chickasha-rotary-run/race-information.

The 8th Annual Open Streets Event will be held on the same day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 in Downtown Chickasha.

In the past, dozens of local organizations, civic groups and businesses set up stations from 1st St. to 3rd St. Each area will promote a different form of physical activity such as walking, jogging and bicycling. There will be lots of fun for all ages including inflatables, games and food trucks.

This event is free and open to the public.

Both events were approved, with fees waived at the April 1 Chickasha City Council meeting.