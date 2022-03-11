You may have forgotten about these moves that the Milwaukee Brewers already made this offseason

Much like a television show that returns after a couple of years (Better Call Saul is back soon on AMC!), you'd be forgiven for forgetting some of the details since we last left the Milwaukee Brewers. After 99 days, the lockout is over, but perhaps your mind has drifted from the specific moves the Brewers made before the stoppage.

Consider this your refresher course as an unprecedented free-agency period begins in baseball, one that's sure to offer a series of roster moves as teams prepare for spring training.

The Brewers made a big trade right before the lockout

Hunter Renfroe was acquired from the Boston Red Sox just before the Major League Baseball lockout started.

Milwaukee acquired corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from Boston, a deal that sent Jackie Bradley Jr. back to his old team and also sent prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton out East. Binelas, an Oak Creek High School graduate, had a great year in the minors last year. But the chance to secure Renfroe was huge, given that Avisaíl Garcia — one of the Brewers' biggest offensive weapons in 2021 — signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Miami Marlins.

Renfroe, 30, has two more years before free agency and hit 31 home runs last season along with 33 doubles and 96 RBIs. He batted .259 with a .315 on-base percentage and registered 16 outfield assists last year, enough that he was a Gold Glove finalist despite 12 errors.

Bradley had a disastrous first season offensively in Milwaukee after signing with the club last March, though he continued superb defensive play. Milwaukee's other outfield options include Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Tyrone Taylor.

The Brewers lost Manny Piña but signed his replacement

Pedro Severino was acquired to play backup catcher for the Brewers.

Manny Piña, one of the more popular and longest-tenured Brewers on the 2021 team, signed a two-year contract worth $8 million with the Atlanta Braves in November. Milwaukee quickly turned around and found his replacement, Pedro Severino, who played in 113 games last year as Baltimore's primary catcher and batted .248 with 11 homers. It's a one-year, $1.9 million deal for the 28-year-old, who struggled defensively last year, but the same could be said of Omar Narvaez before he became a Brewer, and he's ranked first in the Major Leagues in framing each of the past two years.

Milwaukee now has not one hitting coach, but two

Ozzie Timmons was hired to share hitting coach duties with Connor Dawson.

Offense was the issue for the Brewers last season, particularly early in the season and again in the National League Division Series against the Braves. The team thus moved on from hitting coach Andy Haines and essentially his assistant, Jacob Cruz, after three seasons, replacing them with Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson. They'll share the hitting coach job. Timmons, 51, comes to the team from Tampa Bay where he was assistant hitting coach the past five seasons and Dawson, 28, was minor-league hitting coordinator for the Mariners last season.

There are more new coaches, including two former Brewers

Jim Henderson is the new bullpen coach.

Timmons and Dawson hail from outside the organization, but some familiar names are also joining the Brewers coaching staff this year.

Jim Henderson, a former Brewers closer, was elevated to bullpen coach after Steve Karsay left the team. Matt Erickson, a longtime Wisconsin Timber Rattlers manager (the past 11 years), Appleton native and briefly former Brewers infielder, is now an infield and assistant hitting coach.

Henderson, 39, had been the pitching coach at Class AAA. He recorded 28 saves with the Brewers in 2013 and had a 3.61 ERA in 155 big league games.

Erickson, 46, oversaw a Midwest League title in 2012 for the Timber Rattlers after a long minor-league playing career, culminating with four big-league games with Milwaukee in 2004.

Those returning to the coaching staff include bench coach Pat Murphy, pitching coach Chris Hook, third-base coach Jason Lane and first-base coach Quintin Berry.

They cut ties with Daniel Vogelbach and (probably) Brad Boxberger

Daniel Vogelbach was not offered a contract to return.

Two names everyone will remember from last season, Daniel Vogelbach and Brad Boxberger, aren't here anymore, nor is Hunter Strickland, for that matter.

Vogelbach, the burly first baseman with a penchant for some big hits, notably a walk-off grand slam last year to turn a three-run deficit into a win, was non-tendered. The team re-signed another left-handed slugging first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, to a one-year, $1.94 million deal.

Boxberger and Strickland, two big-time contributors to the bullpen puzzle last year, filed for free agency. Boxberger had a massive year, with a 3.34 ERA in 71 appearances after he didn't even make the initial opening-day roster. Strickland was a midseason acquisition who posted a 1.73 ERA in 35 appearances last year.

The team also cut ties with John Curtiss, a midseason trade acquisition last year from Miami who struggled and then suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Daniel Norris, another midseason addition to the bullpen, is now a free agent.

They've added a bunch of relievers, per usual

J.C. Mejia was signed to compete for a bullpen spot.

Milwaukee has added some names to its relief stable of possibilities, perhaps hoping to find next year's Boxberger.

That includes right-hander J.C. Mejía, who was acquired in a trade for a player to be named later or cash. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut last year and struggled overall, but he looked much better out of the bullpen than as a starter.

Right-hander Trevor Gott, 29, pitched at Class AAA all last year but has big-league experience and has a career 13-6 record and 5.01 ERA in 146 big-league games with the Angels, Nationals and Giants.

Left-hander Rex Brothers, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Cubs and struck out 12.7 batters per nine innings (but also walked 5.9 guys in that same window)

Two intriguing names to watch when camp really gets going

Mike Brosseau, right, is a contender to make the roster as a utility player.

The Brewers brought in Jonathan Singleton and Tyler White, both first basemen known for their time with Houston. White, 31, had a good year in 2018 with the Astros but struggled in 2019 with the Astros and Dodgers and hasn't played in the big leagues since. Singleton, 30, once signed an infamous contract as an up-and-coming top prospect, but he was out of baseball by 2018 and tried rebuilding his career in Mexico. He's going to get a lot of comparisons to Eric Thames.

Then, there's Mike Brosseau, a utility player with a higher likelihood of making the team. The 27-year-old utility man (he turns 28 on March 15) can play all over the infield and became known for his dramatic eighth-inning home run off Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman in Game 5 of the American League Division Series in 2020.

