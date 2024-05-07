‘They may have to fend of bids for Wharton sooner than they had hoped'

Crystal Palace are celebrating their first ever league double over Manchester United.

Michael Olise is rightly taking a lot of the praise for the victory after his two goals helped the Eagles to a 4-0 win.

But, there’s also one other player that many are speaking about after the game - Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old signed for Crystal Palace for an initial £18m with add-ons taking it to £22m on deadline day of this year.

He had a difficult start in his first game for Palace. Introduced as a substitute against rivals Brighton, the ball was taken from him and in that move Brighton took a 3-0 lead.

However, Wharton has gone from strength to strength and started the 13 matches since then - picking up two assists - and has become a key part in Oliver Glasner’s newly implemented 3-4-3 formation.

He made his debut for the England Under-21 side in March after initially being called up to the England Under-20s and now talk has moved on to whether Wharton could be making a late charge for Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for the Euros in Germany.

Wharton was excellent in the win over United and was up against midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who made his senior Three Lions debut in March and created one of the spaces which allowed Wharton to move up to the U21s.

“He's stepped up so quick and is adapting to Premier League football and the intensity, the speed of the game. His decision-making, his pre-orientation, his solutions with one or two touches is amazing,” Glasner said ahead of the Manchester United match.

"But also we have to stay calm. I always wish the best for my players and the more successful, the more international games, the better it is because everybody wants to play for his home country.

"But also we have to think it was in the March international break he was nominated for the under-20s, then the 21s, so he was then in the second game and he played some minutes, so I don't know if it's the right moment for talking about the [senior squad for the] Euros, but he will have a fantastic career because, again, he's a very good guy and an extraordinary football player."

Southgate was in attendance on Monday night and Wharton has already impressed many inside Selhurst Park while has also caught the eye of other teams within the Premier League.

There are feelings from those inside the club that Wharton could prove to be the best signing the club has made from the Championship, which is huge praise considering the minimum £60m price tags on Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise who were also signed from the league. Both are linked to moves to teams at the top of the Premier League.

The centre midfielder’s eye for a pass is excellent and it’s thought that Wharton’s positive forward passing is allowing both Olise and Eze to excel as they are able to get on the ball quicker and in dangerous areas.

Palace are now five unbeaten with thoughts moving to next season. The Eagles will have interest from clubs for Eze and Olise in the summer but they may have to fend of bids for Wharton sooner than they had hoped.