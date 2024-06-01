May ends with wild night of Davenport Speedway racing

The month of May ended with a wild night of racing action at Davenport Speedway. While some classes saw first-time winners for the season, others saw dominant cars and drivers win out.

The Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Models had their fifth different winner in five races. Joel Callahan of Dubuque captured his first Davenport win of the season. Callahan started on the outside pole and led all 25 laps of the feature.

Matt Ryan started eighth and drove his way to second place by lap 15. From that point, all he could do is whittle a little off Callahan’s sizeable lead. Travis Denning, Kasey Williams, and Chris Lawrence were all fighting for a top five finish. They took third through fifth in that order.

Lawrence, Denning, and Callahan were late model heat winners.

Spencer Diercks finally broke through for his first Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified feature win of 2024. Spencer started ninth, but quickly leap-frogged to the lead on lap six. Diercks had to fight off Scott Lemke for the lead early in the race and hold back a charging Ben Chapman in the final laps.

Chapman started in the eighth row and finally got to second with two-thirds of the race was in the books. Chris Zogg had an equally impressive run to take third. Dustin Smith and Mitch Way rounded out the top five.

Logan Veloz continued his dominance of the D&K Home Products IMCA SportMod division. Logan collected his fourth feature win of the season. To get his fourth win, Logan had to pass his Uncle Justin Veloz with just two laps to go. Justin would hold on to finish second while Shane Paris nursed a broken left front to a third-place finish. Cole Stichter and Mike Adams were fourth and fifth respectively.

Nick Hixson scored his first Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock feature win of the year, in a race that would not end. It took three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish to get Hixson across the finish line.

Landen Chrestensen had an up and down race before winding up second. Donnie Louck started fifth and finished third. Fourth went to Trevor Tucker and fifth to Tony Von Dresky.

Daniel Wauters drove to his third straight Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock feature win on Friday. Wauters led the last 13 laps of the feature to secure the victory. Randy LaMar gave chase, but would have to settle for second. Jordan Miles took third over Keith Lilly and Evan Roberts.

There is always brotherly love. Then, there is brotherly shove. And then there is Friday’s Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder feature race. Brothers Cyle and Travis Hawkins were battling for the lead in the final turn when they made contact that sent Travis up and off the racetrack, flipping violently.

Cyle stopped his racecar to check on his brother and with both drivers out of their cars, that left Harrison Horn as the only racer on the track and the surprise first-time feature winner. Both Hawkins brothers escaped the incident without serious injury.

Friday, June 7, is Family Fun Day at Davenport Speedway. There will be inflatables and activities for the kids.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

May 31, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (22 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 40-Joel Callahan[2]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[8]; 3. 56D-Travis Denning[1]; 4. 54-Kasey Williams[3]; 5. 8L-Chris Lawrence[4]; 6. 88-Evan Miller[10]; 7. 7-Andy Nezworski[12]; 8. 70X-Mitch Morris[6]; 9. 77F-Josh Foster[11]; 10. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 11. 1M-Mike Goben[7]; 12. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[5]; 13. 74-Doug Burkhead[22]; 14. 9-Joe Ross[19]; 15. 56W-Gary Webb[13]; 16. 9G-Anthony Guss[14]; 17. 34-Scott Strauss[15]; 18. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[20]; 19. 1H-Mike Haines[17]; 20. 93-Chase Brunscheen[16]; 21. 65-Chuck Hanna[18]; 22. 5-Keith Haislip[21]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 56D-Travis Denning[1]; 2. 70X-Mitch Morris[5]; 3. 07-Matt Ryan[6]; 4. 77F-Josh Foster[7]; 5. 56W-Gary Webb[3]; 6. 93-Chase Brunscheen[2]; 7. 9-Joe Ross[8]; 8. 74-Doug Burkhead[4]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 8L-Chris Lawrence[4]; 2. 77-Joe Beal[6]; 3. 7-Andy Nezworski[7]; 4. 1M-Mike Goben[5]; 5. 9G-Anthony Guss[3]; 6. 1H-Mike Haines[2]; 7. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 40-Joel Callahan[1]; 2. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[4]; 3. 54-Kasey Williams[2]; 4. 88-Evan Miller[6]; 5. 34-Scott Strauss[3]; 6. 65-Chuck Hanna[5]; 7. 5-Keith Haislip[7]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (24 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21-Spencer Diercks[9]; 2. 1JR-Ben Chapman[15]; 3. 9Z-Chris Zogg[12]; 4. 3-Dustin Smith[3]; 5. 01M-Mitch Way[7]; 6. 93-Matt Werner[11]; 7. 99M-Charlie Mohr[10]; 8. D55-Scotte Lemke[5]; 9. 8C-Michael Claeys[4]; 10. 99-Brandon Jewell[14]; 11. 88-Tony Von Dresky[16]; 12. 44X-Blaise Lewis[6]; 13. 86B-Jake Morris[17]; 14. 87-Blake Woodruff[20]; 15. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[2]; 16. 2X-Patrick Moore[18]; 17. 5D-Bob Dominacki[22]; 18. 20-Jake Whittington[19]; 19. 15-Paul Howard[24]; 20. 5-Rob Dominacki[1]; 21. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[23]; 22. 17-Jason Pershy[21]; 23. 07-Jon Coombs[13]; 24. 53-Matt Stein[8]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]; 2. 53-Matt Stein[6]; 3. 44X-Blaise Lewis[5]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[7]; 5. 07-Jon Coombs[1]; 6. 88-Tony Von Dresky[4]; 7. 20-Jake Whittington[8]; 8. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 21-Spencer Diercks[6]; 2. 01M-Mitch Way[5]; 3. 93-Matt Werner[7]; 4. 5-Rob Dominacki[1]; 5. 99-Brandon Jewell[4]; 6. 86B-Jake Morris[3]; 7. 87-Blake Woodruff[2]; 8. 15-Paul Howard[8]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 3-Dustin Smith[2]; 2. 32K-Kyle Montgomery[1]; 3. D55-Scotte Lemke[4]; 4. 9Z-Chris Zogg[7]; 5. 1JR-Ben Chapman[6]; 6. 2X-Patrick Moore[3]; 7. 17-Jason Pershy[5]; 8. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[8]

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (18 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2-Nick Hixson[3]; 2. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[6]; 3. 31-Donnie Louck[5]; 4. 11T-Trevor Tucker[15]; 5. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[10]; 6. 95-Jesse Owen[8]; 7. 88-Jake Lund[7]; 8. 83-Stan O’Brien[16]; 9. 29Q-Dave Wada[2]; 10. 17-Andrew Chelf[18]; 11. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[9]; 12. 77W-Andrew Burk[12]; 13. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[17]; 14. 41-Kyle Anderson[1]; 15. 76-Bryan Ritter[11]; 16. 1-Rob Nylin[13]; 17. 5-Austin Riggs[14]; 18. (DNS) 81-Cary Brown

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 4Z-Zach Zuberbier[8]; 2. 41-Kyle Anderson[1]; 3. 31-Donnie Louck[6]; 4. 88-Jake Lund[7]; 5. 29Q-Dave Wada[2]; 6. 76-Bryan Ritter[4]; 7. 1-Rob Nylin[9]; 8. 11T-Trevor Tucker[5]; 9. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[3]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 2-Nick Hixson[2]; 2. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[6]; 3. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[8]; 4. 81-Cary Brown[4]; 5. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 6. 77W-Andrew Burk[5]; 7. 5-Austin Riggs[3]; 8. 83-Stan O’Brien[1]; 9. 17-Andrew Chelf[9]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (20 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[12]; 2. 43V-Justin Veloz[5]; 3. 17C-Shane Paris[6]; 4. 24X-Cole Stichter[9]; 5. 39R-Mike Adams[16]; 6. 777-Rayce Mullen[8]; 7. 9H-Levi Heath[18]; 8. 88-Trey Grimm[4]; 9. 9W-Ryan Walker[15]; 10. 71J-Justin Schroeder[13]; 11. 4G-Kevin Goben[10]; 12. 51-Mike Clausen[2]; 13. 11J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 14. X14-Randy Farrell[1]; 15. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[14]; 16. 97-Josh Geigle[17]; 17. 18C-Dakota Cole[7]; 18. 51X-Cody Weih[19]; 19. 8S-Josh Starr[11]; 20. (DNS) 54-Nick Shrope

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 43V-Justin Veloz[3]; 2. 51-Mike Clausen[2]; 3. 4G-Kevin Goben[6]; 4. 777-Rayce Mullen[5]; 5. 71J-Justin Schroeder[4]; 6. 39R-Mike Adams[7]; 7. 51X-Cody Weih[1]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 8S-Josh Starr[6]; 2. 24X-Cole Stichter[5]; 3. 18C-Dakota Cole[4]; 4. 11J-Trey Jacobs[2]; 5. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[7]; 6. 97-Josh Geigle[3]; 7. 54-Nick Shrope[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17C-Shane Paris[3]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[6]; 3. 88-Trey Grimm[2]; 4. X14-Randy Farrell[1]; 5. 9W-Ryan Walker[5]; 6. 9H-Levi Heath[4]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (10 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. H2O-Daniel Wauters[9]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[7]; 3. 4-Jordan Miles[8]; 4. 4M-Karter Miles[5]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[6]; 6. 2W-Brian Wiseman[10]; 7. 8-Evan Roberts[3]; 8. 7M-Justin Morhardt[4]; 9. 2-Kaiden Hixson[2]; 10. (DNS) 3B-Brandon White

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[4]; 2. H2O-Daniel Wauters[5]; 3. 4M-Karter Miles[3]; 4. 8-Evan Roberts[2]; 5. 3B-Brandon White[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[4]; 2. 7M-Justin Morhardt[2]; 3. 44-Keith Lilly[3]; 4. 2-Kaiden Hixson[1]; 5. (DQ) 2W-Brian Wiseman[5]

SPORT COMPACTS – FRED’S TOWING / CANTRELL TOWING (5 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 58-Harrison Horn[2]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[4]; 3. 56-Travis Hawkins[5]; 4. 815-Dustin Forbes[1]; 5. 4-Shawn McDermott[3]

