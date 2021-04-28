May Catcher Rankings

Matthew Pouliot
·4 min read

Up this week are the May rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. In past years, I’ve listed players at the position at which they’re most valuable, but I’m changing that up this year and ranking the players at every eligible position.

Please excuse the temporary lack of comments at certain positions. I was recovering from getting my second vaccine dose on Monday and didn’t get as much done Tuesday as hoped. I plan to add additional player comments later today.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Catcher Rankings

May

Catcher

Team

April

1

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

1

2

Will Smith

Dodgers

2

3

Salvador Perez

Royals

3

4

Willson Contreras

Cubs

5

5

Carson Kelly

Diamondbacks

22

6

Gary Sanchez

Yankees

4

7

Travis d'Arnaud

Braves

6

8

Buster Posey

Giants

15

9

Sean Murphy

Athletics

7

10

Yasmani Grandal

White Sox

11

11

Christian Vazquez

Red Sox

14

12

Wilson Ramos

Tigers

18

13

Francisco Mejia

Rays

8

14

Austin Nola

Padres

17

15

Mitch Garver

Twins

9

16

Jorge Alfaro

Marlins

12

17

James McCann

Mets

13

18

Yadier Molina

Cardinals

21

19

Omar Narvaez

Brewers

29

20

Daulton Varsho

Diamondbacks

10

21

Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays

19

22

Yan Gomes

Nationals

24

23

Tucker Barnhart

Reds

35

24

Dom Nunez

Rockies

55

25

Kyle Higashioka

Yankees

30

26

Jacob Stallings

Pirates

28

27

Pedro Severino

Orioles

27

28

Mike Zunino

Rays

34

29

Tom Murphy

Mariners

20

30

Max Stassi

Angels

32

31

Danny Jansen

Blue Jays

23

32

Ryan Jeffers

Twins

26

33

Willians Astudillo

Twins

40

34

Chance Sisco

Orioles

25

35

Roberto Perez

Indians

47

36

Luis Torrens

Mariners

31

37

Zack Collins

White Sox

n/a

38

Elias Diaz

Rockies

16

39

Tyler Stephenson

Reds

53

40

Austin Barnes

Dodgers

38

41

Sam Huff

Rangers

37

42

Kurt Suzuki

Angels

36

43

Jonah Heim

Rangers

33

44

Joey Bart

Giants

39

45

Jason Castro

Astros

41

46

Jose Trevino

Rangers

43

47

Andrew Knizner

Cardinals

46

48

Martin Maldonado

Astros

44

49

Victor Caratini

Padres

45

50

Manny Pina

Brewers

42

Dropping off: Austin Allen (48th), Kevin Plawecki (49th), Austin Hedges (50th)

  • I’m mostly buying into Carson Kelly’s start. Obviously, his .318/.500/.705 line won’t last, but it looks like he’s building on what he started two years ago in his first season with the Diamondbacks. I just wish his team were more confident and started batting him in the middle of the lineup regularly.

  • The success enjoyed by Kelly and Pavin Smith to date seems like bad news for Daulton Varsho, who drops 10 spots. He still has an awful lot of fantasy upside, but it doesn’t look like the opportunity will be there any time soon.

  • In ranking Francisco Mejia as a top-10 catcher this year, I don’t know if it ever occurred to me that Mike Zunino might actually hit. Zunino, though, already has four homers, and while he’s batting just .200, he’s sporting his best contact numbers since his rookie season in 2013. Zunino is the better defensive catcher, of course, so if he keeps this up, he’ll deserve to play most of the time. Mejia has been fine, but not really fine enough to make a strong case for DH at-bats.

  • The Reds won’t be bailing on Tucker Barnhart behind the plate, but Tyler Stephenson has looked terrific in his opportunities, hitting .382/.432/.529 with excellent contact and exit velocity numbers in 37 plate appearances. If the Reds eventually opt to sell and move Barnhart, Stephenson could be a top-10 fantasy catcher right away.

  • Yermin Mercedes would slot in sixth here in leagues in which he’s catcher eligible.

Recommended Stories