The reactions of players to Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams‘ knee injury during Sunday’s game suggested that it was a severe injury and replays of the shot he took at the end of a 14-yard gain sent the same message.

An update on his condition on Monday does nothing to contradict those feelings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals believe Williams has a season-ending injury.

Williams has 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown for the season.

“He’s in a majority of a lot of our plays. He’s a big part of our offense, so yes it takes a toll on a lot of the stuff you can do and call,” quarterback Kyler Murray said on Sunday.

The Cardinals also had center Rodney Hudson go down with injured ribs, but there’s been no word on his outlook for this week.

Maxx Williams believed to have season-ending knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk