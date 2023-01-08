Maxx Crosby's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby from the 2022 NFL season.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
As the Bills and Bengals prepare to resume playing football on Sunday, a question still lingers regarding whether the teams were told that their Week 17 game would resume after appropriate care and attention had been given to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. ESPN said during the broadcast that the game would resume after a five-minute [more]
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid discussed the origins of the 'Snow Globe' play from Week 18 vs. the #Raiders.
49ers general manager John Lynch believes his team still has a Super Bowl-caliber defense despite their performance last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was destiny for Brock Purdy, who grew up a diehard Miami Dolphins fan, to enter the game for the 49ers against his childhood team in Week 13.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
On a night in which the Jaguars offense struggled, the defense got the key score.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
There's still a chance the AFC goes through Orchard Park. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos 'appear to be on the same page' concerning Sean Payton trade compensation: