Maxx Crosby: I want to be the best, have to be even better next week

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was doing a postgame interview with Lisa Salters of ESPN on Monday night when they were interrupted by Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia was once the Raiders' interim head coach and he wrapped Crosby up in a warm embrace while Salters waited to speak to one of the stars of the Raiders' 17-13 home win. It was one of the few times that anyone from the Packers was able to interfere with Crosby's plans over the course of the evening.

Crosby had a sack, four tackles for loss, and four overall pressures of Jordan Love to help spoil the night for quarterback and the Packers as a whole. He told Salters that "this is what I was born to do" and said later that he has his sights on doing even more in the future.

“More is required,” Crosby said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be the best in the league, and next week I have to be even better."

The Raiders offense remains a work in progress as they haven't hit 20 points yet this season, so getting even more from Crosby would be a welcome development for a Raiders team trying to get to the right side of .500.