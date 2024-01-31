Maxx Crosby undergoes hand surgery

Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend. He was replaced on the AFC roster by Texans rookie Will Anderson.

Instead, Crosby will be resting after a second offseason surgery.

Crosby dealt with a bursa injury from Week 2 until he underwent surgery on his knee two weeks ago. He posted a photo on social media Tuesday, revealing he had right hand surgery this week.

Crosby played all 17 games last season, although he missed practice time with the knee injury. He is a finalist for defensive player of the year and earned his third Pro Bowl after totaling 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He is under contract for a $19 million base salary and $24.5 million salary cap hit in 2024.