Maxx Crosby: I can’t wait to play with Yannick Ngakoue

If there’s one area in which the Raiders have struggled over the last few years, it’s been their pass rush.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the team’s most productive player in that area since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He’s led the Raiders in sacks in each of his first two seasons, recording 10.0 as a rookie and 7.0 in 2020.

Now Crosby has a chance to become even more productive in the upcoming season with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue as his running mate.

“I can’t wait to go out there and play with him,” Crosby said this week, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s a great player. I’ve been watching him from afar. … so I’m really excited and looking forward to playing with him. He’s a stud.”

Ngakoue has 45.5 career sacks, recording 8.0 of them last year with the Vikings and Ravens.

Head coach Jon Gruden has said the Raiders’ pass rush starts with Ngakoue. If he draws more attention from opponents, that could help Crosby’s production on the edge as well.

