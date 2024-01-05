Maxx Crosby supports Antonio Pierce for Raiders' head-coaching job

The Raiders soon will launch their latest search for a new head coach. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby believes it shouldn't take long to find the right person.

Crosby on Thursday made the case for interim coach Antonio Pierce getting the job.

"There's only 32 [NFL] head coaches in the whole world," Crosby said Thursday, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "So you've got to find a leader of men. And when you've got one of them in the building currently, I don’t know why you would let them go."

Earlier this week, receiver Davante Adams expressed support for Pierce.

Owner Mark Davis declined to keep interim coach Rich Bisaccia two years ago, even though the Raiders made it to the playoffs and nearly beat the Bengals. That should, in theory, make Davis more inclined to not make the same mistake again.

Hovering over the situation is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently connected the preliminary dots that could bring Harbaugh back to the team with which his coaching career began, in 2002.

The hiring of agent Don Yee and Yee's connection to Tom Brady and Brady's connection to the Raiders could mean something. Or nothing. Regardless, Davis has to balance the possibility of hiring Harbaugh against the possibility of Harbaugh landing with the Chargers instead.