DE Maxx Crosby still leads NFL in QB pressures and hits and yet doesn’t lead Raiders in sacks

Another week in the books. And still, Maxx Crosby sits atop the NFL world in both pressures and QB hits. He had led the NFL in both categories after two weeks and that continues to be the case three weeks in.

Maxx Crosby continues to be a NIGHTMARE for opposing QBs: Most pressures this season: Maxx Crosby 21

Harold Landry 19

3 players tied 16 Most QB hits this season: Maxx Crosby 12

Chandler Jones 11

Myles Garrett 9@CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/LXVZPrZmu6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 27, 2021

Crosby’s totals after two weeks were 16 pressures and 10 QB hits. He added five pressures and two QB hits in week three against the Dolphins to maintain his league lead in both categories.

Last week his two sacks led the Raiders. But as of this week, the Raiders’ new sack leader is Solomon Thomas who put up a half-sack vs the Dolphins to bring his season total to 2.5 sacks.

Crosby not having the sack numbers to match his pressures and QB hits totals is not a knock on him in any way. In many cases, Thomas and other interior rushers like Quinton Jefferson being able to get their sacks had a lot to do with Crosby’s pressure from the outside.

Not to mention, the Raiders have played three slippery quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Jacoby Brissett. All three are very good at escaping pressure to either scramble or get a pass away and thus avoiding taking a loss on the play.

The Raiders will play the Chargers this week and QB Justin Herbert who has been sacked just five times this season.