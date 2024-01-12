Maxx Crosby speaks up for Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as permanent head coach

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has made it clear who he wants as his head coach in 2024: Antonio Pierce.

It was a short social media message, but a direct one: Crosby posted the hashtag, #HireAP.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Crosby is "drawing a line in the sand" in his support for Crosby. What that really means is unclear; it's fair to assume Crosby isn't going to refuse to play for another coach, but when one of the best and most respected players on the team is campaigning for Pierce, that's something Raiders owner Mark Davis is likely to listen to.

Pierce is also getting attention elsewhere and has an interview scheduled with the Titans for their head coaching vacancy. If Davis goes in another direction and Pierce is hired elsewhere, that likely would not be a popular development in the Raiders' locker room.