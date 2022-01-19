Maxx Crosby: Rich Bisaccia one of a kind, the best man for the job

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said it was “tough” to hear that the team fired General Manager Mike Mayock on Monday and he’d like to see the team avoid making the same decision regarding interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Crosby noted on The Rich Eisen Show that Mayock drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and “looked out for me” during his first three years in the NFL, which made it hard to hear that he’d lost his job. He also sang Bisaccia’s praises and echoed quarterback Derek Carr‘s belief that he should get the job on a permanent basis.

“Rich is one of a kind,” Crosby said. “Everybody’s been asking, what’s going to happen? Everybody knows my vote. I made that very clear. I love Rich. I think he’s the best man for the job. He’s come in and done such an amazing job. We won 10 games with a team that’s had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine. And he’s found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich is the real deal, he’s a leader of men. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Raiders have requested an interview with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as they work through the process of deciding on who will be coaching the team next season. The players’ opinions will likely reach team owner Mark Davis, but it remains to be seen if they’ll carry the day.

