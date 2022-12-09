Maxx Crosby says the Raiders have no one to blame but themselves for the way they keep losing close games.

Crosby, the Raiders defensive end who added another sack on Thursday night to give him 11.5 this season, said after the Raiders’ 17-16 loss that they had every opportunity to close the Rams out and failed to do so.

“We had every opportunity to close this game out, and we didn’t,” Crosby said, via NFL.com. “Just sick about it. It’s tough. You know, we played good football for most of the game. We just didn’t close the game. And it’s happened before. It’s unfortunate. We have work to do. As simple as that. It sucks because when you’re in the game you feel like you’ve done enough to finish it and then we just keep giving them chances. It’s all self-inflicted shit. So, that’s what makes it hard. It is what it is. Obviously, it sucks. I just feel bad for the fans.”

The Raiders have now lost four different games in which they had double-digit second-half leads. And they have a lot of self-inflicted wounds.

Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ struggles: It’s all self-inflicted originally appeared on Pro Football Talk