Maxx Crosby named AFC defensive player of the week

No player was more individually dominant than Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby last week.

The rookie had four sacks in last week’s win against the Bengals.

That would have been enough, but he also forced a fumble, helping the Raiders stay in the playoff mix at 6-4.

They’re relying on young players at a number of spots, and the fourth-rounder from Eastern Michigan has quickly proven to be a part they can build around.