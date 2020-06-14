Maxx Crosby looking forward to “great competition” in AFC West

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby notched 10 sacks during his rookie season, but none of them came in his two games against the Chiefs.

Crosby told Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report that he wants Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to know he’s coming for him this season and “it’s definitely going to happen” at some point in this year’s two games. That’s not the only difference that Crosby is predicting for the coming season.

The Chiefs won last year’s matchups by a combined 49 points, including a 40-9 win that was part of the four-game losing streak that dropped the Raiders out of playoff contention. Crosby thinks this year is going to find the Raiders with much stronger footing.

“Last year it was kind of back and forth,” Crosby said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “We were 6-4, we were [nearly] tied with the Chiefs and we were like, ‘All right, we’re going to make a serious run at this.’ We obviously didn’t finish the way we wanted to. Now, everyone’s in the mix. Obviously every team is going to look a lot different. It’s gonna be awesome. It’s super exciting. It’s going to be great competition. I’m looking forward to it.”

Getting a win over the Chiefs would be a boost to the Raiders’ hopes of making noise this season and they’ll get their first chance in Week Five.

