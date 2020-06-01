Maxx Crosby gets Raiders logo tattoo after breakout 2019 rookie season

Another member of the Raiders' 2019 NFL draft class is committing himself to the team.

Defensive lineman Maxx Crosby showed off his new Raiders logo tattoo Monday, a week after running back Josh Jacobs and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell did the same.

While Jacobs and Ferrell were first-round draft picks, Crosby was a fourth-round pick and put together an impressive rookie campaign.

In 16 games, Crosby had 47 total tackles, 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.

With Crosby, Jacobs and Ferrell, Las Vegas' newest tenant has the building blocks to be very successful over the next decade.

It's way too early to tell what the future holds for the trio, but based on the new ink, Crosby, Jacobs and Ferrell want to stay with the Raiders ... permanently.

