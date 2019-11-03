Maxx Crosby fined almost $53,000 for two fouls

The NFL fined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby $52,642 for a pair of fouls in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

The league docked the fourth-round choice $10,527 for unnecessary roughness and $42,115 for roughing the passer, according to a league source. It was his second fine for roughing the passer this season. The league fined Crosby $21,056 for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week Two, which was reduced on appeal.

The NFL typically reduces a player’s fine if it’s more than 25 percent of his weekly pay for a first offense, and more than 50 percent of his weekly pay for a second offense.

Crosby makes $29,117 per week.

He played 70 of 79 snaps against the Texans, but drew a personal foul for a facemask on running back Carlos Hyde and a roughing the passer penalty for a hit on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Crosby has 17 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in seven games.

“He plays as hard as he can play, and he can play a long time at that speed,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And that’s one of the reasons why he’s getting to the quarterback. We’d like to see him get the quarterback down more and I think he will, but it’s his stamina and his effort right now that is his strength and calling card and as he continues to improve his arsenal he’s going to be a good player for the Raiders.”