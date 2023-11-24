Maxx Crosby doubtful for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

It looks like Maxx Crosby will miss the first game of his career on Sunday.

Las Vegas' best defensive player, Crosby (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs. He did not practice all week.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce said on Friday that Crosby is doing everything he can to play.

"Getting treatment around the clock, you know how it goes," Pierce said in his press conference. "A guy that plays every snap, you’ve got to take care of him. So, one thing about him, if he can be there Sunday, he'll be there."

Crosby has 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in 11 games this season.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), and safety Marcus Epps (neck) are all questionable. All three were listed as limited for all three injury reports.

Safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring) is also questionable, though he was a full participant all week.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig (back), center Andre James (knee), and cornerback Jack Jones (knee/hip) are all expected to play against Kansas City.