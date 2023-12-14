Maxx Crosby, Dak Prescott among eight finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL announced the eight finalists for this season's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Thursday.

The award is given to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. All 32 teams have a nominee and a panel comprised of former NFL players Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler select the finalists for the award named after the late Steelers founder.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler are this year's finalists. It's the second time Crosby has been a finalist and the fourth time for Juszczyk.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.