Maxx Crosby appealing fine for allegedly spitting at Trai Turner

Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected from last Sunday’s game against the Raiders for spitting at defensive end Maxx Crosby during a post-play interaction and he received a $15,450 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct from the league this week.

Turner reportedly wasn’t the only player fined as a result of the incident. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Crosby was also fined $6,971 for allegedly spitting on Turner. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that “somebody spit in his face” when discussing Turner’s actions after the game and Turner repeated the allegation without naming names on Friday.

“Definitely something serious to throw out there, but a serious action that took place,” Turner said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s not something I’m too concerned about addressing again. All the parties involved know what happened. The team knows what happened. Really, with that situation, I’d just like to say thank you to ‘Coach T’ and thank you to my teammates just for having my back. Everybody that saw the situation and was in the game knew what happened, knew what took place, and why it went the way that it did.”

Per the report, Crosby denies the accusation and plans to appeal the fine.

