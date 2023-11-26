Maxx Crosby is active after being listed as doubtful

The Raiders listed edge rusher Maxx Crosby as doubtful for today's game against the Chiefs.

But he is dressed despite a knee injury.

He became the second player this season listed as doubtful to suit up. Giants receiver Darius Slayton (neck) became the first earlier in the day.

Crosby has 10.5 sacks in 11 games this season.

The Raiders' inactives are cornerback Jakorian Bennett, quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Amari Burney, defensive tackle Byron Young, defensive tackle Nesta Jade-Silvera, center Hroniss Grasu and safety Roderic Teamer (hamstring). Hoyer will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Chiefs' inactives are running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip), defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive end Malik Herring.