Maxwell throws shutout, Sooners run-rule BYU

Apr. 11—Kelly Maxwell gave up just one hit and one walk over five innings to lead Oklahoma to its 18th shutout win of the season.

Getting the start on her birthday, Maxwell was perfect for over four innings before BYU's Lily Owens hit a single with one out in the fifth. Maxwell struck out two of the final three and allowed one walk to close out the inning.

With a 4-0 lead, Oklahoma opened up a big lead in the bottom of the fifth and a three-run home run by Cydney Sanders secured a run-rule win.

In their first game back at Love's Field after a seven-game road trip, the Sooners had nine hits in an 8-0 win in five innings.

Maxwell struck out five of the 17 batters she faced in her 13th win of the season.

Oklahoma's offense left two runners on base in the opening inning and picked up two quick outs in the bottom of the second. Alynah Torres drew a five-pitch walk that seemed to shift the Sooners' momentum.

Rylie Boone responded with a double into left centerfield and Jayda Coleman brought them both home with a three-run home run.

Kasidi Pickering hit the Sooners' second home run of the game to extend the lead to four in the third inning. Oklahoma had all three batters retired in order in the fourth inning before scoring four runs without an out in the fifth.

Ella Parker, Kinzie Hansen and Pickering hit back-to-back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and score the Sooner's fifth run. With two runners on, Sanders hit a home run over the left field wall to end the game with a walk-off.

Pickering and Coleman each had two hits on the day. The Sooners hit three home runs and drew five walks.

The win snaps the Sooners' two-game losing streak in Big 12 play. They've won 22 games by run rule.

Up Next

The Sooners host the Cougars again on Friday at 6 p.m. before closing out the series on Saturday at 1 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN+.

