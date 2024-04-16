Maxwell returns for Lightning: Scotland squad watch

It may have been another Six Nations weekend, but there were still Scots in action south of the border as the Allianz Cup semi-finals took place.

Saracens booked their place in the final, holding off an Exeter Chiefs fightback to win 36-29. Isla Alejandro made a rare start on the wing, while hooker Nic Haynes - who played for Edinburgh in the recent Celtic Challenge - came off the bench.

Winger Eilidh Sinclair started on the losing side, as did loosehead prop Demi Swann who scored a try at the death.

There was also the first leg of a fifth place play-off between Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks, which saw scrum-half Jenny Maxwell make her first club appearance in two years after injury.

The 32-cap number nine helped Lightning to a win over a Sharks side that included two Scots - Izzy McGuire-Evans at full-back and former Scotland winger Evie Tonkin on the wing.