Maxwell returns for Lightning: Scotland squad watch

BBC
·1 min read

It may have been another Six Nations weekend, but there were still Scots in action south of the border as the Allianz Cup semi-finals took place.

Saracens booked their place in the final, holding off an Exeter Chiefs fightback to win 36-29. Isla Alejandro made a rare start on the wing, while hooker Nic Haynes - who played for Edinburgh in the recent Celtic Challenge - came off the bench.

Winger Eilidh Sinclair started on the losing side, as did loosehead prop Demi Swann who scored a try at the death.

There was also the first leg of a fifth place play-off between Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks, which saw scrum-half Jenny Maxwell make her first club appearance in two years after injury.

The 32-cap number nine helped Lightning to a win over a Sharks side that included two Scots - Izzy McGuire-Evans at full-back and former Scotland winger Evie Tonkin on the wing.