Maxwell Football Club honors Nicholas Singleton as national offensive player of the year

The list of accolades continues to grow for Penn State’s newest running back. Nicholas Singleton, one of the true prizes of the Class of 2022, was named the Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year on Thursday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Singleton had already been named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year shortly before officially signing with Penn State, and he is widely regarded as one of the top running backs in the country in the Class of 2022. The award from the Maxwell Football Club is just another feather in Singleton’s cap as he continues to raise the hype and expectations for his career about to get started in Happy Valley.

“I am grateful for winning the Maxwell High School Offensive National Player of the Year,” Singleton said in a released statement, via his Twitter account. “I am pleased all of the hard work I put in is paying off. This would not be possible without the support of my family, coaches, and teammates.”

“With everything we accomplished this past season, my Governor Mifflin High School coaches and teammates are just as deserving of this award as I am,” Singleton continued. “They have all been there for me every step of the way. I would also like to thank the Maxwell Football Club for honoring me with this special recognition.”

Singleton was a key addition to Penn State’s outstanding Class of 2022, and it is expected he will be able to jump into a role in the Penn State offense fairly quickly. Singleton may not be the anointed starter right away in 2022 with Keyvone Lee returning to the team this fall, but Singleton brings the highest expected ceiling for a Penn State running back in a long time out of high school.

2021 Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year RB Nicholas Singleton (@nichola14110718)#WeAre 🦁 #MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/31PnXs6iDb — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) January 20, 2022

Congratulations to 2022 All-American Nicholas Singleton (@nichola14110718) for being named the Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year#WeAre 🦁 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EALWW3yEc0 — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 20, 2022

Penn State recruits show out in 2022 All-American Bowl

