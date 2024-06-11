Maxwell ends seven-year stay at Loughborough Lightning

Scotland scrum-half Jenny Maxwell has announced she will leave Loughborough Lightning after seven seasons at the club.

Maxwell first joined in 2017 has had a "tough" last two season through various injuries.

Maxwell took to Instagram to thank her teammates and the club.

"To the best team mates, staff and supporters, both past and present - thanks for the memories," she said.

"The last couple have been so tough, but I finished the season on the pitch with my faves.

"Excited for a new challenge."