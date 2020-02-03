Maxwell "Bunchie" Young from the NFL’s Super Bowl commercial offered scholarship from Lovie Smith at age 10

Remember the kid sporting the cool faux-hawk in the NFL's star-studded Super Bowl commercial? There is a chance he could be coming to Urbana-Champaign in five years.

University of Illinois head coach and former Bears coach Lovie Smith offered then 10-year-old Maxwell "Bunchie" Young a scholarship offer to play for the fighting Illini in 2017. Bunchie, now 13, starred in the NFL's commercial "NEXT 100," where he was seen navigating famous football faces and various locales around the US before charging the Super Bowl LIV stadium in Miami. Young had been previously profiled by ESPN and was named Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year in 2017.

The news of the scholarship offer from Illinois opened up a larger conversation around how young should universities start recruiting players and if it recruiting gifted athletes so young is even practical. In the case of Young, he won't be eligible to play for the Illini until 2025. Smith's contract with the university will be up 2021 and it is unlikely that the same coaching staff that made the offer will be in place when Young would be eligible to play. Verbal offers such as this are a result of the NCAA rule that forces schools to hold off on making written scholarship offers until August of the player's senior season.

Young wasn't the only Chicagoland connection in the NFL's ode to the next 100 years of football. Bears owner Virginia McClaskey had a supporting role near the end of the commercial, sporting Bears gear and presenting Young with the ball before he ran out into the Super Bowl stadium. McClaskey filmed her cameo at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, which led to another local highlight. Libertyville High School's football field made an appearance about a minute into the in the ad, the location chosen due to its close proximity to Halas Hall. About a minute into the commercial, Young is seen sprinting onto the Libertyville's field to intercept a pass from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman before holding the ball for a field-goal attempt by US women's star Carli Lloyd.

Maxwell "Bunchie" Young from the NFLs Super Bowl commercial offered scholarship from Lovie Smith at age 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago