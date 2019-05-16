Maximum Security jockey appeals suspension

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing: 145th Kentucky Derby FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Luis Saez aboard Mximum Security (7) reacts after crossing the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Saez formally filed an appeal of his 15-day suspension for a disqualifying ride in the Kentucky Derby atop Maximum Security.

Saez is fighting the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's decision levied after Maximum Security was stripped of his initial winning run at Churchill Downs. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 145th Derby but was disqualified after a steward's inquiry.

Saez said there was no evidence to support the suspension.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Indeed, the ruling and suspension have no evidentiary support whatsoever," attorneys for Saez wrote in the appeal.

A stay is requested in the written appeal, which could make Saez available for mounts in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, legs of the Triple Crown he would otherwise miss.

"In all likelihood, Luis Saez will have as many as 4 to 5 rides on every one of the days for the ordered suspension," Saez's attorneys wrote. "The loss of the opportunity to ride on these racing dates will lead to a substantial loss of income for Luis Saez, causing financial hardship which will be avoided if the appeal is successful."

--Field Level Media