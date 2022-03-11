Maximizing Mac Jones: Solidifying left guard critical to pass protection

Perry: Why left guard is so critical for Mac Jones' pass protection originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was plenty of Patriots buzz out in Indianapolis during the NFL's annual scouting combine last week. One topic that came up consistently? Mac Jones.

There are those who love him. There are those who are waiting to see more. But almost unanimously they agreed that it should be a priority for the Patriots to surround him with talent this offseason.

But which spots on their roster, exactly, should they address? Specifically, how can they maximize what they get from their second-year quarterback? That's where there was some debate.

In our Maximizing Mac series, we'll touch on several positions where the Patriots have questions and present some possible solutions. Here we look at the interior of the Patriots offensive line, specifically left guard, where the Patriots have a solid veteran slated to hit unrestricted free agency.

The Problem: Left guard

Ted Karras is scheduled to hit free agency, and after a strong showing -- when he finally got his opportunity to start in Week 5 -- he could be a coveted free agent. His value is enhanced by his positional versatility. Karras can play all three interior spots, which could mean he sees starter money on the open market elsewhere. For a team like the Patriots in the bottom half of the league in available cap space, would they be willing to pony up what's necessary to keep Karras around?

The Solution on the roster : Mike Onwenu

The Solution in free agency : Bradley Bozeman

The Solution in the draft: Zion Johnson

The Patriots wanted their starting left guard to be Onwenu in 2021. And he was. But problems at tackle forced Bill Belichick to move Onwenu outside, subbing in Karras on the interior. It worked. The question now is if Onwenu becomes a fill-in for the vacancy at right tackle or the vacancy at left guard? They'd save money, in all likelihood, by putting him at tackle to replace Trent Brown. But if Karras isn't back, that leaves a hole next to center David Andrews.

Ravens lineman Bradley Bozeman would be a fascinating fit coming from a gap-heavy scheme (like New England's) in Baltimore. He also has starting center experience, which Belichick would appreciate. But if Karras is too rich for the Patriots, then Bozeman almost certainly would be too. He's a stout run blocker with versatility and plenty of starting experience in one of the league's best rushing attacks.

If the Patriots want interior depth in the draft, they may not have to look very far to find it. Boston College's Zion Johnson just might be the best interior lineman available this year. He dominated at the Senior Bowl, being named the week's best player across positions. But if the Patriots want him they may have to make a move late in the first down -- perhaps in a trade-down scenario? -- or early in the second. Johnson's teammate Alex Lindstrom is a later round option, a two-time All-ACC selection, who'd fit as well.

The Impact: Allowing Mac to step up

Mac Jones isn't built like some of his peers at the position. If he gets pressured up the gut, he doesn't have much available to him in terms of escape avenues. Edge pressure, though? Different story.

We've seen the best pocket passer of all time elude speed from the outside for more than two decades by simply stepping up into the space provided in front of him. Jones can do the same, but he needs a stout interior to hold up to give him that all-important breathing room. Jones had that last season. His interior was responsible for just 53 total pressures (68 came off the edge). Only three quarterbacks -- Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson, who missed a combined 12 games -- saw fewer interior pressures.

But if Karras leaves, there could be a dropoff, and there is no obvious succession plan behind him. Locking this position down with a ready-made option should be one of the team's top priorities this offseason.