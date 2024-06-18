Maximilian Beier Price Tag Set Amid Liverpool And Man Utd Interest

Hoffenheim have set an asking price for Manchester United and Liverpool linked attacker Maximilian Beier this summer.

The 21-year-old attacker is part of the Germany squad in the European Championship following a solid season at Hoffenheim.

He scored 16 times in the league as Hoffenheim finished fifth in the league table in the last campaign.

Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are considering taking Beier to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hoffenheim have a certain financial expectation before they would agree to sell Beier.

The Bundesliga club want somewhere around €40m before agreeing to move Beier on in the ongoing transfer window.

Hoffenheim are keen to maximise their profits if they agree to sell the striker this summer.

Atletico Madrid are also interested in Beier but they are only prepared to offer between €25m to €30m for him.

Hoffenheim are hopeful that a good showing in the European Championship will further raise his price.