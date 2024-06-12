Maximilian Beier: Manchester United are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker



Manchester United have expressed interest in acquiring Hoffenheim’s 21-year-old striker, Maximilian Beier.

According to Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have proactively inquired about the terms of a potential transfer for the young talent.

Beier is also attracting attention from Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, and Bayer Leverkusen.

However, it is United who have taken the first step by asking about his release clause, which is currently set at €32.5 million.

This clause, typical in German football contracts, decreases by €2.5 million each year.

This progressive reduction could potentially make the deal more appealing over time, but the current price remains substantial for any of the interested clubs.

Beier’s performance last season for Hoffenheim has certainly turned heads.

He played in 35 matches, primarily as a striker, and managed to score 16 goals while providing three assists.

These statistics highlight his potential as a future star, making him a tempting prospect for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, along with Brentford, are also in the mix, potentially creating a competitive bidding environment.

Beier is a versatile right-footed attacker, adept at using his left foot effectively.

His game is defined by precise timing and anticipation, allowing him to exploit spaces and make calculated forward runs.

Beier excels in creating and finishing chances, showcasing exceptional dribbling, spatial awareness, and the ability to turn defensive situations into scoring opportunities.

His composure in the box and ability to finish under pressure make him a standout talent.

Although his off-ball pressing and aerial proficiency need improvement, the German’s ability to play across the front line and deliver with both feet makes him a valuable asset.

