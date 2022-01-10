Maxime Comtois with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled due to Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems. Lukáš Dostál made 33 saves and won his NHL debut for Anaheim with two stops in the tiebreaker. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the second time in six games since the holiday break.