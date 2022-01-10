Maxime Comtois with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Maxime Comtois (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/09/2022
Maxime Comtois (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/09/2022
Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled due to Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems. Lukáš Dostál made 33 saves and won his NHL debut for Anaheim with two stops in the tiebreaker. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the second time in six games since the holiday break.
Detroit Red Wings see something to build off with the way they played against Anaheim Ducks, after embarrassing themselves against L.A. Kings
Detroit Red Wings played their worst game of the season Saturday against the Kings
