Maxi Kleber sends the shot away

The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.