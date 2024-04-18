Maxey loses the ball, somehow still deflects it in
Tyrese Maxey scored a ridiculous bucket in the 3rd quarter against the Heat on Wednesday night.
Some hot 3-point shooting and a free chicken promotion helped spark a second-half 76ers rally.
Jimmy Butler was seen limping significantly on his way out of the arena on Wednesday.
This might be the most Jason Kelce story ever.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
The NBA's play-in tournament continues Wednesday with showdowns in the East: Sixers-Heat and Bulls-Hawks. Who wins? Our writers weigh in.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
Williamson injured his hamstring on Tuesday against the Lakers.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
We break down the first-round matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.
Ready to meet the 2024 wide receiver prospects? Matt Harmon gets us ready for the NFL Draft with his breakdown of the deep class of WRs.
Team USA's Olympic roster is set, and for the first time it includes Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors wore the jerseys of a champion, and at times this season could conjure streaks producing optimism, but the end was just, swift and decisive at the hands of the bloodthirsty Sacramento Kings.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.