Maxey drops career-high 51 points, Sixers snap losing skid

NBC Sports Philadelphia

That's All-Star Tyrese Maxey to you! The Franchise dropped a career-high 51 points on the night he was named to his first All-Star Game to help the Sixers snap their four-game losing skid.

