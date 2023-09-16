Max Verstappen's Formula 1 win streak in serious jeopardy after Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row

Max Verstappen has won 10 straight races. He'll have to win from 11th to win an 11th consecutive Grand Prix on Sunday in Singapore. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix could be the day when Max Verstappen’s win streak comes to an end.

Verstappen was knocked out of qualifying in the second round Saturday and will start 11th. It's his worst starting position since the third race of the 2022 season.

Verstappen is looking for his 11th consecutive win after setting the F1 record with his 10th straight win in the Italian Grand Prix. Red Bull has won a series-record 15 consecutive races dating back to the 2022 season finale as Sergio Perez has won the only two races Verstappen hasn’t so far this season. Perez also failed to get out of the second round of qualifying in Singapore.

Carlos Sainz will start on pole for the second straight race. Sainz put his Ferrari on pole at Monza ahead of Verstappen and barely beat out Mercedes’ George Russell and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for the top spot Saturday.

Ferrari and Mercedes appear to be the fastest teams so far this weekend. Red Bull looks to be struggling for corner grip at the revamped Singapore circuit. Sainz and Leclerc have consistently posted the best single-lap times throughout practice while Mercedes’ Russell and Lewis Hamilton appear to have very good long-run pace.

Mercedes is the last non-Red Bull team to win a race. Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix nearly a full season ago ahead of Hamilton. The seven-time champion is looking for his first win since 2021 after going winless a season ago. He starts fifth behind McLaren’s Lando Norris. McLaren added upgrades to Norris’ car ahead of the weekend and he’s been consistently quick alongside the Ferraris and Mercedes cars.

The first qualifying round ended under a red flag for a hard crash by Lance Stroll. He was pushing to advance to the second round and lost control of his car at the end of his lap and his car slammed into the wall.

Singapore Grand Prix starting lineup

1. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2. George Russell, Mercedes

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Kevin Magnusson, Haas

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10. Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

11. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14. Alex Albon, Williams

15. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

16. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

17. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18. Logan Sergeant, Williams

19. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin